I could write about the dire nature of the world this week, but I sense my 12-and-a-third loyal readers need a respite. So, I shall dedicate this week’s column to meaningless meandering. (What’s so different about that, Craig?)
Heckled by your own column. The world is indeed dire.
What say we move on?
I’m a very lazy man. You may think this is a brave admission on my part, but the fact is I’m old, and the older a man gets, the less he has to care about what others think of him. (Sadly, this doesn’t work for women. I don’t know why. If I ever find out who’s to blame, I plan to — oh — who’s kidding who? I’m too lazy to do anything about it.) At any rate, as I said, I’m lazy. How lazy? Were laziness to be an Olympic sport, I’d be Usain Bolt and Michael Phelps combined. (Provided there was a minimum of effort involved, and, of course, I wouldn’t have to talk to others.)
Some would claim my laziness is an indictment of writers or the male of the species, but that’s not true. Lots of writers and men are perfectly ambitious. I’m just lazy. Why, I’m so lazy, it took me danged near 70 years to reach the apex of lazy. (I Woulda done it sooner, but it would require effort.)
So, without further ado, ladies and gents, I present the acme of lazy…
While removing my phone from my pocket the other day, I inadvertently turned the phone’s flashlight on. My initial thought was the grueling effort it would take to open the phone and execute two-finger swipes, but then, a brilliant idea occurred. I opened my phone (with face recognition,) and authoritatively said, “Siri, turn the flashlight off.”
“Okay,” Siri replied. And my ordeal was over.
Yep, I got Siri to save me two whole arduous, laborious, painful finger swipes.
Beat that for lazy. I triple dog dare you!
The thing is, though, the second my command to Siri left my lips, I halfway expected her to reply, “Oh, for gawd’s sake, Craig! Your delicate hand ain’t broken! Do it yourself, you lazy doofus!” But she didn’t, and that was the moment, my friends, when I came to the awful realization that Siri is a laziness enabler. And if that’s true, (which it is,) Alexa is a sorceress from Hades.
I mention Alexa, because after Lovely Wife witnessed the aforementioned exhibition, she emphatically declared Alexa will never be allowed in our home. Meaning, of course, for the rest of my life, I’ll have to bring up music on my soundbar myself, pre-heat the oven the old-fashioned way, (like a danged animal,) and set the thermostat with my own grubby fingers. Lovely Wife says she’s saving me from being perpetually in my underwear on the recliner, swimming in food crumbs, screaming at the Roku remote to change the channel.
She ain’t wrong.
And now, I know I said I wouldn’t mention dire things, but I need to address something about the pandemic. Namely, the current attitude that it’s over. Well, I hate to evacuate in your Fruit Loops, folks, but I fear COVID most likely still has some tricks up its sleeve.
So, if it’s all the same to you, I’m going to keep wearing a mask. Please don’t call me a sheep. (Especially if you subscribe to the current political belief that worships a fellow human and doesn’t tolerate anyone in your group differing with the groupthink.) The fact is the workplace at my day job is a Petrie dish, I haven’t had a cold since December of 2019, and I’m pretty sure masks in public played a role in that. I could be wrong, but if I am, me wearing a mask for a while longer is no skin off your nose. So, I’ll make you a deal. I won’t mention anything about masks anymore if you don’t. Live and let live, you know.
Again, I’m keenly aware that I befouled my meaningless rambling with discussion of dire stuff, but it just came up, you know? My apologies if this made you unhappy. But if you are unhappy, please find solace in the immortal words of Harry Nilsson: “If everyone was happy, there’d never be a love song…”
