There’s a bill pending in the Florida Legislature, making it illegal for school teachers to teach history that would make white children uncomfortable. In other news, conservative media are currently tied in knots over the green M&M wearing sneakers instead of heels and Euro Disney putting Minnie Mouse in a pants suit.
O! The humanity!
Tell me. When did conservatives suddenly decide to impersonate the mouth-breathing, hand-wringing liberals they so love to call snowflakes? I’d suggest the next large gathering of conservatives offer seminars on spotting irony, but I fear the mere suggestion of it might cause discomfort. (The horror!)
This is how it goes, though. It would seem folks who rant the loudest about others being snowflakes are, all too often, the biggest snowflakes of all. (And yes, I’m well aware my ensuing rant could easily be viewed as me being a snowflake, as well. I take solace in the fact that I recognize the irony.)
It’s unavoidable. America is a nation of snowflakes. Everyone’s hurt, everyone’s offended, everyone’s racing to portray themselves as the most persecuted and put-upon. Liberals, conservatives and everyone in between, America is now a blizzard of 329.5 million snowflakes.
Doubt me?
For pointing out on his Netflix comedy special that all human beings are born with either male or female genitalia, comedian Dave Chapelle has been hounded with death threats. Legislatures in states around the country are drafting laws, encouraging parents to snitch on teachers they think are “indoctrinating” their children. (AKA, teaching the truth about history.) In a few weeks, white people, who really and truly should know better, will be whining and complaining about February being Black History Month. (Again, irony impairment. You really gotta work on that.) And probably most telling of all, some white liberals are actually so self-righteous in their snowflakery, they get offended should a minority person not be offended when said white liberal thinks they should. (At the next large liberal gathering, might I suggest a seminar or two in regard to sense?) Conservatives fear discomfort, caused by hearing the truth. Liberals are afraid of offending anyone, anywhere at any time (except conservatives, of course), and so they’ve engaged in a mindless effort to surround every spoken and written word with Nerf, so as to cushion the blow that might ensue from their utterance and/or articulation. This has led to the Democrats’ screwy “leadership” strategy that goes, “We’re going to lead you boldly into the new century, with conservative permission, and provided, of course, it doesn’t hurt anyone’s feelings or offend anyone.”
We’re out of control. We’re actually trying to legislate discomfort. What’s next? Laws banning hurt feelings of any kind? (“Your honor, the defendant is accused of calling the victim a ‘poopy head’. Send him to the gallows!) Will there be laws against newspaper columnists making their readers uncomfortable? (If so, I’m screwed.)
Here’s something to consider …
In North Korea, state media has the population believing their “Supreme Leader,” Kim Jong Un is descended directly from heaven and owns a stable of unicorns. (I’m not making that up.) The number of hairstyles men and women are allowed are strictly limited and enforced. (With prison and even death.) They’re further led to believe theirs is the greatest, most prosperous nation on the face of the Earth. And according to their state media reports, the former U.S. president met the “Supreme Leader” in the Korean DMZ to seek the Supreme Leader’s sage advice, and beg forgiveness for America’s sins against North Korea.
The North Korean people don’t question this, because it’s all they hear, so it’s all they know. More importantly, they believe it because they want to believe it. (Otherwise, they wouldn’t.)
In other words, listening only to what you want to hear, and believing only what you want to believe isn’t just silly and senseless. It’s counter to freedom itself.
That’s why I welcome being offended. It’s how I know I’m free. If I don’t hear anything contrary to my view, or offensive to me, it doesn’t mean I’m right or safe. It means my view is mandated, and thus, I’m not really free.
So, the next time you’re sorely offended by something I wrote, thank God you’re free. It’s the only way you know for certain. (You’re welcome.)
