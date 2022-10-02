I had a column all written about Russian nutjob dictator Vladimir Putin’s troubles with his army. In case you hadn’t heard, his war in Ukraine ain’t going well because his army ain’t as mighty as we were led to believe. Turns out a lot of his soldiers just don’t wanna fight.

So, in a move that can only be devised in a country led by a comedian, Ukraine set up a hotline Russian soldiers can call, to get instructions as to where and how to desert their posts, and a lot more Russian soldiers than Vlad is willing to admit are making that call.



