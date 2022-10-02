I had a column all written about Russian nutjob dictator Vladimir Putin’s troubles with his army. In case you hadn’t heard, his war in Ukraine ain’t going well because his army ain’t as mighty as we were led to believe. Turns out a lot of his soldiers just don’t wanna fight.
So, in a move that can only be devised in a country led by a comedian, Ukraine set up a hotline Russian soldiers can call, to get instructions as to where and how to desert their posts, and a lot more Russian soldiers than Vlad is willing to admit are making that call.
Imagine if all nations were led by comedians. Conflicts could be settled with a roast-off between leaders. I can just see it now…
“Your country is so stupid, it got hit by a parked car.”
“Oh yeah, well, your country is so fat, it jumped into the air, and got stuck.”
That was the gist of the column I had written. Until I saw a story on AP about a study done by the Pentagon, which found that a full 77% of Americans between the ages of 17-24 are unqualified to serve in the US Military. Yep, the US Military is turning a lot of recruits away. The most prevalent reason for disqualification being obesity, followed by issues with mental and physical health, and drug usage.
A fat, high, chronically-ill, mentally-unstable army. What could possibly go wrong?
“Take that hill, soldier!” The sergeant would command.
“Don’t yell at me!” the soldier would whine. “You know I have authority issues. Besides, I had dairy at lunch, and you know I’m lactose intolerant. Plus, I’m winded from just getting this far. But check out the colors, dude! The colors! Got any munchies?”
Maybe it was inevitable. Look at the US alone. Maybe after thousands were killed in World War 2, thousands more Korea, and many thousands more in Vietnam, not to mention the throngs of brave soldiers being lost in skirmishes, shadow wars, uprisings, police actions, stability exercises, battles for control of fossil fuels, battles over ideology and religion, and invasions and assorted battles over the burr that was under the current leader’s saddle this hour, we just flat-out ran out of brave, strong and bright. After all, all resources are finite. Especially excellence.
It's just hard to believe members of the once mighty and seemingly-invincible Russian Red Army are making calls to 1-800-I-DON’T-WANNA-DIE, and America’s military is hamstrung by a generation, 77% of whom cannot qualify for entry into the army, much less being in the position to make such a call.
However, I don’t think we’re out of good young people. I think we’re out of real leaders.
Vision, unselfishness, devotion, intellect and foresight in leadership are the world’s scarcest commodities. While the world’s dictatorships flail under the weight of narcissistic, foolish autocrats, the world’s democracies are locked in petty ideological arguments, name-calling, and blame assigning.
And that, my friends, is happening because those leaders are old and crabby. Doubt me? The combined ages of the leaders of the world’s superpowers, (The US, Russia and China,) is 217.
Maybe young Russian soldiers don’t particularly relish the idea of dying for the selfishness of a delusional fogey. Maybe American young people are simply tuning out the ideological rantings and ravings of biddies and coots, who are more interested in assigning blame than solving problems.
The solution is simple. Young people need to put the phones down, turn the game consoles off, shut off the TV, and become the adults you have to be. There are officially more Millennials now than there are Baby Boomers, and we Boomers aren’t getting any younger.
So, if Russian soldiers don’t wanna fight for a coot, the solution is simple: Get rid of the coot. If young Americans want change, which you almost universally claim you do, that change is up to you. Don’t wait for old folks to do it for you. We old coots and biddies are comfortable wallowing in the messes we’ve made. Time to start making messes of your own.
Vote, get involved in your community, run for office. Make the world yours or struggle under the heels of geezers and bats. The choice is yours.
Craig Carter is an Ontario resident and can be reached in care of The Argus Observer, 1160 S.W. Fourth St., Ontario, OR 97914. The views and opinions expressed in this column do not necessarily represent those of the Argus Observer.
