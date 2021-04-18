Over the course of the past year, I’ve heard lots of griping, moaning, complaining, bellyaching, grousing, (Not to be confused with pheasant-ing or chukar-ing,) crabbing, (not to be confused with lobstering), grouching, grumbling, bloviating, groaning, lamenting, and carping (not to be confused with trout-ing and salmon-ing), about the wearing of masks. I mean, geez, you’d think we’re being forced to tie a rabid racoon to our faces, or something.
Well, if you’re one of those gripers, moaners, complainers, bellyachers, grousers (not to be confused with pheasant-ers and chukar-ers), crabbers, (not to be confused with lobster-ers), grouchers, grumblers, bloviators, groaners, lamenters and carpers (not to be confused with trout-ers or salmon-ers), turn the page. Nothing for you to see here. I come to sing the praises of the face mask.
I myself have been told on many occasions that my face lends itself perfectly to covering, so wearing a mask hasn’t been too much of a burden on me. Very smart people have told us they’re effective, while social media theorists beg to differ. Guess who I’m gonna side with anytime, all the time.
Besides, very early in the pandemic, I decided if I had to cover my face, I might as well have some fun with it and do it in style. Hence, when you see me out and about, chances are my face will be covered with art.
What you see on my face in the accompanying picture is Picasso’s drawing of Don Quixote. (I have four others just like it. The lesson: Read before you press “order.”) If you look closely, you can see The Man of La Mancha on his steed, Rosinante. (I didn’t name him. Take it up with Mr. Cervantes), and his sidekick Sancho Panza, on his donkey, Dapple. (Again, take it up with Mr. Cervantes.) I also have a mask that’s a section of Van Gogh’s “Starry Night,” (My favorite painting by my favorite artist), another that’s a section of Van Gogh’s “Night Terrace Café,” another that depicts Edvard Munch’s “The Scream,” and one that depicts a section of Picasso’s masterpiece mural, “Guernica.”
I wear art on my face not to be hoity or toity, or to act like some sort of hippie freak free love liberal elitist. I do it because I like art, and I do it to show my appreciation to the smart people who told me to cover my face, so as to save lives. In other words, I refuse to gripe about something that’s so simply helpful to all of us.
It’s actually been interesting to see how many people recognize the art depicted on my face masks. Lots of people recognize “Starry Night,” and “The Scream.” One very astute customer at my day job recognized “Night Terrace Café.” And one guy made my day when he pointed at my “Don Quixote” mask and said, “That’s a dude on a horse and another dude on a donkey, ain’t it?”
Yes sir, it is.
And speaking of masks: My awesome sister made a bunch of masks for me, which I have every intention of wearing. And the company I work for provided all its employees with a mask that has the company logo on a tag. I avoid that one, not because I don’t like my job, but because it’s the colors of an NFL team I don’t like. (Rhymes with peacocks.)
As I said before, I tell you this to be neither hoity nor toity. I tell you this to let you know that if you’re going to listen to the smart people, who tell us masks are effective, (and who now say because of variants of the virus, we’re going to have to wear masks a while longer), you might as well have fun with it. It’s simply a matter of public safety.
So, if you’re like me, and you have a face that lends itself to covering, or if you’re just concerned for public safety, or you like to pretend you’re on “Grey’s Anatomy,” headed for surgery, (or some hanky panky in an on-call room, Seriously. If I’m sick, I ain’t going to that hospital,) have fun with your mask. When you get right down to it, it’s a pretty simple (and, I’m told, a very effective) thing to do.
