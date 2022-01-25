I saw an interesting tweet the morning after the College Football Championship game. Verbatim, it read, “Dawgs are number one! God’s looking out for Georgia!”
Well, fancy that. God takes sides in college football. (Take that, Notre Dame!)
Makes you wonder what Alabama did to curry Divine displeasure? (That hokey elephant mascot is pretty annoying.) And what did the folks in Michigan and Cincinnati do that cheesed God so much, that He allowed them to get to the playoff, only to lose? My bet is it was Michigan’s ugly helmets and Cincinnati’s team name. (Be bears or cats, dudes. No such thing as a Bearcat.)
Also, what of all the teams that didn’t make the playoff, and had to settle for mere bowl games? Are bowl games various levels of college football Purgatory? (Sort of an athletic Dante’s “Inferno,” as it were.) And what about the teams that didn’t even make it to a bowl game. What was their offense? A bad fight song? A blue playing surface? The marching band’s playlist? (If God hears “25 or Six to Four,” one more time, He’s gonna lose it, man!) (Marching band members and listeners know of what I speak here.)
That was when I began to feel guilty. Did my impure thoughts cause the Ducks to lose twice to Utah? And, the Montana Grizzlies lost in their college playoffs. Was it because of something I did when I attended that fine institution? (Then again, Montana is the only school in the country whose fight song has the word, “tummy” in it. That seems like the kind of thing that’d enrage an Almighty being.)
Still, lots of folks believe God favors the athletes and teams that put on the best piety theater. That’s why, for instance, when a player hits a home run or scores a touchdown, he points skyward, as if to say, “God, dude! Thanks for making the pitcher throw that fat fastball. Thanks God, for making the defensive back trip on his own feet.” And they’re quick to specifically thank God in the post-game interview. As if the acknowledgement ensures further success.
But sadly, this isn’t limited to sports.
Political types are quick to blather on and on about how God put their guy in office. In fact, from 2017 until a year ago, social media posts often featured an artist’s depiction of Jesus hugging the former president in the Oval Office. And after the last election, a number of televangelists claimed God was going to step in and change the outcome of the election, and others claimed last year’s election subverted God’s plan.
You have to ask, though, if God doesn’t get His way, doesn’t that kinda fly in the face of the whole omnipotence thing? Moreover, I thought the silly, delusional idea of the Divine Right of leaders was as quaint and arcane as the European monarchs who started and championed it.
I’m no theologian, but I really don’t think God plays favorites in human endeavors like this. Or at least I sincerely hope He doesn’t. Because if it does indeed work that way, it means God put your team in the Super Bowl, but He didn’t step in to stop the planes from flying into the buildings. He helped that university’s basketball team win a conference championship, but He didn’t stop the athletic department’s doctor from sexually assaulting female athletes. He put that guy in office, but didn’t stop one of that guy’s supporters from driving his car into a crowd of people, killing one person and injuring others.
Believing God favors your team is one thing, but there’s a terrifying danger in believing the Almighty is on your political side. Believing the Almighty favors your political view makes it easy to think of those who disagree as heretics, and that makes it all the easier to do unspeakable things to others in God’s name. It’s happened before. It happens now. A lot more than we might think All over the world, skirmishes, wars, pogroms and attempted genocides are being waged because of the altogether horrific view that God favors one group over another.
I don’t know. I think we might have this backward. Maybe we’d do better to try our hardest to be on God’s side, than to so callously and cravenly claim that He’s on ours.
