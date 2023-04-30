Craig Carter

Did you know there was a time in Western history when peppercorns and cinnamon were more valuable than silver and gold? Yep, inbred European Divine Right royals altered the course of world history, ‘cuz they were tired of bland food.

That’s why I shudder whenever I think of UFO’s and aliens. I blame smarty-pants Stephen Hawking for this foreboding, because he once said if there were aliens, (the kind that cross galaxies, not the kind that cross borders,) they wouldn’t be coming here to sing campfire songs and trade recipes. They’d be here because they wanted something, and given the fact that they were advanced enough to get here, they probably would have the technology and/or weaponry to take whatever they wanted.



