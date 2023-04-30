Did you know there was a time in Western history when peppercorns and cinnamon were more valuable than silver and gold? Yep, inbred European Divine Right royals altered the course of world history, ‘cuz they were tired of bland food.
That’s why I shudder whenever I think of UFO’s and aliens. I blame smarty-pants Stephen Hawking for this foreboding, because he once said if there were aliens, (the kind that cross galaxies, not the kind that cross borders,) they wouldn’t be coming here to sing campfire songs and trade recipes. They’d be here because they wanted something, and given the fact that they were advanced enough to get here, they probably would have the technology and/or weaponry to take whatever they wanted.
So, picture this. You’re sitting on your front porch one fine spring afternoon, when a flying craft, the likes of which you’ve never seen before lands in the open field across the street from your house. A hatch opens, and these beings that look kind of like you, but not really, and are dressed like you, but not really, be-bop across the street, plant a flag in your front yard, and proudly declare, “We claim this for the planet Morph-Morph. You are now subjects of the great and powerful Emperor Liberace XVI, who decrees you must worship our Divine Lord, Gomer Pyle. We shall distribute copies of His holy text, “The Divine Hiccups, which you are now and forevermore to embrace as your one true faith. Resistance is futile. We will kill anyone who dares to defy us. And on a totally unrelated note, got any oregano? How about some rosemary and thyme? A smidge of tarragon, perhaps?”
Holy Galactic Christopher Columbus, Batman! Stephen Hawking was saying if UFO’s and aliens exist, their primary purpose for coming here would be occupation and good old-fashioned imperialism. He most likely surmised that because he believed that’s what we’d do if we could travel intergalactically.
He wasn’t wrong.
You know why we stopped sending astronauts to the moon? Because there’s nothing to be coveted there. If there were diamonds, gold, platinum or oil on or in the moon, corporations, billionaires, adventurers and get rich quick schemers would be launching rockets of all types and effectiveness faster than you could say, “Greedy, greedy, greedy!”
Christopher Columbus didn’t come to the New World to sing campfire songs and teach the Natives how to make Spanish tapas, now did he? He came here because he wanted something: Spices. Specifically, pepper. That’s why bell peppers, jalapenos and habaneros are called “peppers.” Ol’ Chris took them back to Ferdie and Izzy, and said, “These aren’t pepper, but they’re just as good. Better, in many ways, actually.”
Yep, Ferdie and Izzy got their spicy food, and later other “explorers” found gold and silver and a veritable colonizer’s delight in the New World. But it all started because Ferdie and Izzie and other European royals wanted tastier noshes.
Ain’t it funny how that works?
So, do I think there are aliens and UFO’s? It’d surely explain the last four or five years, wouldn’t it?
All I can say, though is if aliens are here, (the kind that come from the planet Morph-Morph, not the kind that steal non-existent jobs,) I don’t really want to meet them. Why not? They’re not very bright, are they? I mean, let’s begin with the fact that they’re always appearing to folks like Billy Bob, and his cousin Ray-Ray out in the middle of a bayou. No offense to Billy-Bob and Ray-Ray, but if you’re smart enough to get here, you should be smart enough to realize while Billy-Bob and Ray-Ray can admittedly be a hoot, they’re not exactly your ideal Earth contacts.
And then there’s the matter of the probing. You know what I mean. Most folks who claim to have been abducted by aliens tell similar tales of aliens probing a particular place. (Not Cleveland.) You’d think after they’d probed that one place (not Cincinnati) a time or two, these supposedly intellectually superior intergalactic visitors would realize there are better orifices to probe. (Just sayin’)
So, frankly boys and girls, call me bigoted all you want, but I don’t want to meet any aliens. Probe elsewhere, alien dudes. Rumor has it there’s some fine cilantro on Saturn. (You thought I was gonna say Uranus, didn’t you?)
Craig Carter is an Ontario resident and can be reached in care of The Argus Observer, 1160 S.W. Fourth St., Ontario, OR 97914. The views and opinions expressed in this column do not necessarily represent those of the Argus Observer.
