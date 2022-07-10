On this, the tenth day of July, Year of our Lord 2022, I, Craig Carter, do proudly announce that I am officially a deserter from the culture wars.
From this day through eternity, I shall have no truck with phony outrage. I shall understand there are much worse things in the world than being offended. I shall no longer be sensitive to anyone’s oh, so delicate sensibilities. I shall not wring my hands at the present state of affairs or claim times have never been worse. (Do the Middle Ages and the Great Depression ring a bell?). I shall not draw comparisons between liberals and Nazis. I shall not draw comparisons between conservatives and Nazis. The only folks I shall compare to Nazis shall be actual, declared Nazis. I shall viciously shun anyone who tries to raise my consciousness. (My consciousness shall be raised or lowered at my discretion, not yours.) I shall not haughtily declare my political opinion superior. I shall not haughtily decry your political opinion as inferior. I shall not give a rat’s furry behind about anything on any social media. I shall not consider social media a source of information or education. I shall see social media for the confederation of trolls, miscreants, fools, narcissists and belligerently ignorant ne’er do wells that it is. I shall not obsess over pronouns. I shall not care in the least should you be outraged that I don’t obsess over pronouns. I shall not consider misgendering a sin and shall shamelessly mock those who do. I shall keep my opinions of gender, sexuality and decency to myself and thank you to do the same. I shall not pass judgement on the promiscuity of others. I shall not believe for a second that my religious beliefs are superior to yours, and thank you to return the courtesy. I shall not pass judgement on your lifestyle and I shall thank you to return the courtesy. I shall not care about the activities, habits or escapades of athletes, actors, actresses, singers, dancers, musicians, influencers or any other A to Z list celebrity. I shall not care one iota about fashion. I shall not waste a second of my time trying to reason with people who refuse to listen. I shall realize the loudest person in a debate rarely wins the debate. I shall replace my mistrust for the government with a most healthy mistrust and disdain for the losers who staff the government. I shall realize the reason the government is ineffective and corrupt is because the losers staffing it are ineffective and corrupt. I shall come to the healthy realization that ultra-liberals and ultra-conservatives are opposite sides of the same pathetically valueless coin. I shall vote. I shall not vote for anyone who uses the word, “values,” or features himself or herself brandishing a gun in his or her campaign ads. I shall not vote for any candidate who runs against his or her opponent instead of for his or her own ideas and aspirations. I shall not allow anyone to try to turn me against people who work for a living. I shall not listen to the oh, so sophisticated city dwellers, when they decry the ignorance of those who live out here in the boondocks. I shall not listen to the reverse snobs, who think people out here in the boondocks are somehow superior to city dwellers. I shall not throw a conniption. I shall not engage people throwing a conniption. I shall avoid all things conniption and conniption adjacent. I shall heartlessly ridicule those who live for conniptions. I shall likewise scorn, deride, disparage, mock and generally poo-poo any politician or public figure who seeks to turn Americans against each other. I shall understand America isn’t an us versus them proposition. It’s us. I shall fully understand that if I think of you as them, it makes you think of me as them. I shall allow you to live your life, and I shall thank you to afford me the same courtesy.
All of which is to say, as a deserter from the culture wars, I shall mind my own damned business, and thank you to do the same. I’m not sure, but I believe knots in the underpants will no longer be an issue for me. (Call it a hunch.)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.