Given the dire state of world affairs, I thought I’d write of things of great importance and consequence. So, today we shall consider gender. Or more specifically, the male gender.
Why am I writing about the male gender? Well, experts in the writing biz tell me a writer should write what he or she knows, and having almost seven decades of maleness to fall back on here, I assure you, I’m neither an expert nor am I a neophyte on the subject.
Yes indeed, I am a male. How do I know I’m male? That can best be summed up in the following very old, but very cute joke …
“I’m a boy,” one newborn baby in the hospital nursery says to another. “What are you?”
“I don’t know,” the other baby says. “No one has told me.”
“Well, I know for certain I’m a boy,” the first baby brags.
“How can you be so sure?” The other baby asks.
The first baby pulls up his blanket, points underneath and says, “blue booties.”
You thought that was going to end differently, didn’t you?
Nope.
I am indeed male. I’m neither proud nor ashamed of that, because I played no role whatsoever in it. (For the exact same reason, I’m neither proud nor ashamed of the color of my skin or my nationality.)
There are those, though, who are proud of their gender, going so far as to be offended if someone mistakes you for something else. I’m confident enough in my maleness that if you were to perchance say “Hey lady,” or “excuse me, ma’am,” to me, I won’t be offended. I think that’s because my college soccer teammates nicknamed me, “Bambi,” because they claimed I ran like a girl. I disputed, they showed me pictures, I was Bambi. (Meaning if you were sorta blind and you saw me running, (which I don’t do a lot anymore, because I’m old and my old body cannot take the pounding.) I can see why you might mistake me for a really ugly old bald woman.
However, I fear I’ve wandered horribly off track, so let’s return to our discussion of being proud or ashamed of the testosterone that courses through my veins as I write.
Now, there are some people who say my masculinity is toxic. They further say I should be ashamed of being male, because of stuff other men do. For the record, I am not ashamed of being male, and the very idea that I should be ashamed of being male is in a word, stupid. So, to sum up, some people are claiming I’m too masculine, and should tone it down.
Meanwhile, there’s this cable news goomer, who claims I’m not masculine enough. He says men my age aren’t as manly as our fathers were. I admit I didn’t fight in a world war; I wasn’t a fleet champion boxer in the Navy and I don’t work heavy construction, but you can ask Lovely Wife. I get the job done. Besides, I’m extremely suspicious of this cable news host, because he also says the best way we males can reclaim our waning masculinity is to sun our undercarriages.
Say what, now?
Yep, Tucker Carlson says the best way men can reclaim our waning masculinity is to get some ultraviolet light on our wedding tackle. (Don’t get mad at me. Tucker Carlson said it.)
Well, Tuck dude, I have to tell you it ain’t gonna happen. Mostly because I envision the following scenarios.
At the Emergency Room: “You see, Doc, Mr. Happy and the cousins are horribly sunburned ‘cuz I slipped and fell naked in the sun, and couldn’t get up for 45 minutes.” Or, an unexpected letter: “Dear Mr. Carter, We regret to inform you our meter readers will no longer come anywhere near your backyard. Sincerely, The Power Company.” Or, speaking to the police who were summoned by angry neighbors, “Honest, officers. Tucker Carlson said this is my only hope of being more manly. Having done it, though, I now believe, 1. It doesn’t work, and 2. It goes a long way to explain that look on Tucker’s face and his temperament.”
It all leads me to the following undeniable conclusion: People demanding I be proud or ashamed of my gender explains why things are the way they are these days.
Just sayin’.
