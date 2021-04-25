‘Greater Idaho,” eh?
I dunno. Sounds like a whole lot of the grass is greener on the other side of the Snake River thinking to me.
First and foremost: It doesn’t sound like Idaho is too keen on this, I know Oregon and California aren’t too keen on it, and the federal government really wouldn’t be keen on it, and understandably so. Oregon isn’t the only state in the country where population centers control state politics. Imagine the chaos if every state decided to address this issue thusly.
Moreover, I get the feeling this isn’t a very well-thought-out proposition. I mean, do they realize how big this new state would be?
Now, one thing I take from the advocates’ literature is the belief that being part of Idaho would mean we’d be paying the same taxes as Idahoans do now. But as big as the new state would be, that’s going to mean a heck-of-a-lot more road maintenance and such. And as sparsely populated as we are out here, that means not that large an increase in tax revenues for Idaho, with a lot more area to administer. How are they going to pay for all that? Yep, you guessed it. There goes your tax savings. (You Idahoans should take heed of this as well.)
And speaking of raising taxes, remember all those ballot measures here in Oregon, asking us if we want a sales tax? If we become part of Idaho, bingo! We pay sales tax, whether we want it or not. And it’ll probably be higher, to cover the aforementioned increase in the state’s size. (Again, Idaho. Take heed.)
Modern politics just seem a little too backward. A party loses elections, and instead of altering their politics and devising policies to appeal to larger portions of the population, they react by changing voting laws to make it harder for the people who don’t vote for them to vote. Or worse, they want to alter the map of three states. Well, what are they going to do when the population centers of “Greater Idaho,” dictate the politics of the new state as the Portland area controls Oregon’s politics now? Join Nevada?
Hey! Here’s an idea: Instead of whining about how a candidate from your party hasn’t been elected governor in Oregon for decades, how about you work to get your party to nominate candidates who appeal more to a larger portion of the electorate?
The problem as I see it, is American politics have descended into the realm of great big spoiled babies. People insist on getting their way all the time, and when they don’t, instead of altering your goals and ideas to appeal to larger portions of the electorate, we change voting laws, or we try to change the makeup of the whole danged country. And in this insipid demand to get your way, you grind politics to an ugly halt.
This “Greater Idaho” bull scat is nothing more and nothing less than childish petulance, brought about by people who are upset that they’re not getting their way. Consider this. Since few if any people where I live agrees with me politically, and I rarely if ever get my way in local politics, how about I declare my house the 51st state? I’ll call it “New Bohemia.” (Just ‘cuz.) Pretty silly, isn’t it?
For freedom to succeed, it requires more than a little give and take. Read the nation’s Constitution. The name of the game is compromise. Which means, more than anything, you have to be politically pragmatic. Which means you’re going to have to stop insisting you get your way all the time. It means you have to get involved in politics. And most of all, it means you have to realize you’re not going to get your way all the time, but if both sides work together, we can make things pretty darned good for everyone.
A good start is to both sides to stop voting for candidates who are only interested in representing their particular party, and/or the people who pay for their campaigns. The states are fine the way they are. The people living in them just need to wake up and grow up.
Just sayin’.
