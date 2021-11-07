Everyone’s whining about “cancel culture.” But is it really cancel culture or is it simply being held accountable?
“Aye,” said my old buddy Willie Shakespeare, (I call him Willie,) “There’s the rub.”
Case in point: On his latest Netflix special, comic Dave Chapelle so angered some in the LGBQT community, they demanded Netflix remove the special from their catalog. (Netflix didn’t and won’t, because as a billion-dollar media company, Netflix subscribes to the following principle: Never strangle the goose that lays golden eggs.)
But seriously, is the LGBQT community trying to cancel Dave Chapelle or are they holding him accountable?
Freedom is a funny, messy thing. The founding document of our nation does indeed guarantee us the right to say anything we please, and to express ourselves as we please. However, there’s nothing in there that protects you from the backlash after you’ve spoken freely or expressed yourself.
Furthermore, and more importantly, there’s nothing in the Constitution that says Netflix cannot remove the content in question should the reaction become sufficiently severe. (They most assuredly won’t. (They want more golden eggs from Dave.) But the choice is still theirs.) Yep, Dave Chapelle is perfectly free to express his thoughts about, and tell as many jokes as he wants about the LGBQT community, but the LGBQT community is equally free to let him and the producers of his specials know in no uncertain terms that they didn’t find it funny.
Freedom is funny and messy…
Chapelle’s case is interesting to me, because for generations, comics have picked on marginalized people with almost total impunity. However, with the explosion of social media, we’ve seen those marginalized people push back, and all too often, comics complain that they’re being “cancelled.” But again, are they being cancelled or are they being held accountable for what they said?
Again, as Willie Shakespeare, (I call him Willie,) said, “Aye, there’s the rub.”
Look at it this way. As a child, I was bullied mercilessly. (When you’re the weird, tiny guy, who wears extremely thick glasses, smells like your parents smoke packs and packs of cigarettes a day, (because they did,) and lives inside his weird little mind most of the time, you’re pretty much bully bait.) Occasionally, I’d get angry and lash out at the kids that bullied me, and the response was always, “Gee, Craig. Can’t you take a joke?”
I could take a joke. I just occasionally got tired of being the butt of the joke. See the difference?
I could very well be wrong, but I like to think I have a pretty advanced sense of humor. And I can surely take a joke. I cannot however, abide bullying in the guise of humor. Bullying in the guise of humor is soulless.
Now, as for the particular case of Chapelle’s special, I absolutely loved it. But then, I’m not part of the LGBQT community. And when I really think about it, I can see where LGBQT people were offended. Chapelle did make some pretty broad generalizations about LGBQT people, and then justified it by citing his trans-sexual friend, who had no problem with his jokes. What would’ve been the reaction of Black people if a white comic spouted all sorts of racist generalizations about Black people in his act, and then tried to justify it by claiming he had a Black friend who loved his jokes?
We live in interesting times. People who have been historically bullied and joked about aren’t afraid anymore to let the jokesters and other bullies know when they don’t find the joke funny, or when they find it outright offensive.
So again, is Dave Chapelle being treated unfairly or is he being held accountable for what he said? That’s a question for the ages, and its answer requires wisdom much greater than mine.
All I know for certain is the right the comedian has to tell the joke is absolutely equal to the right the subject of the joke has to react as they see fit. And this is where freedom gets so messy. You tell the joke, I get offended, and I organize a boycott of the company that produced and aired the program wherein you told the joke. And in the process, we equally exercised our freedom.
“Aye,” said old Willie Shakespeare, (I call him Willie,) “There’s the rub.”
