U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, D-Vermont, is a Democratic Socialist and a bit of a political lightning rod, but he’s also something else:
He’s a hero of the coot, the codger, the geezer, the coffin-dodger, the, “get-the-heck-off-my-lawn,” graybeard.
Let’s face it. Being an old dude is the pits.You used to be able to run marathons, but now now you get winded on a trip from your bed to the bathroom. There used to be a shock of flaxen hair on your fat noggin, but now there’s nothing but scalp and splotches. You ache in places you weren’t aware were places. You can’t crouch, for fear that it may take a day, a week, a month, a paramedic crew, or a random combination of the above to get back up. And stairs. Geez, Louise! Don’t even get me started about stairs.
However, there is one and only one (rather awesome) perk to being an old man: The number of damns you have to give are greatly reduced, if not eliminated completely.
(Tragically, this perk does not pertain to women. I don’t know why. Perhaps a Constitutional Amendment is in order.)
Anyway, getting back to the not giving a damn thing: Feel like swearing? Who gives a damn? You’re an old coot. Go ahead! You’re eccentric and plain-spoken. Recently had a colonoscopy? Go ahead, share the details with anyone who’ll listen. (And some who’d prefer not to.) Who gives a damn? You’re old. It’s expected. Don’t feel like brushing your teeth? Who gives a damn? They’re just gonna fall out anyway. Don’t feel like taking a shower or shaving? Who gives a damn? You’re old. Old guys are supposed to smell like that, and what harm’s a little gray stubble gonna do? I mean, it ain’t like any woman (even your Lovely Wife,) is gonna want to kiss you. (Have you looked at yourself in the mirror lately, you old, splotch-headed, unshaven freak?)
And Sanders, the senior senator from Vermont is the personification of that one and only (rather awesome) perk to being an old man. (I repeat because it bears repeating.) The number of damns you gotta give is greatly reduced, if not eliminated completely.
Submitted for your approval, the now famous picture of Sen. Sanders at the recent Presidential Inauguration. While all the other “cool” guys were bedecked in their fancy-schmancy overcoats and chic leather gloves on that bitterly-cold afternoon, Bernie wore his puffy brown parka, with the big ol’ mittens one of his constituents knitted for him out of “repurposed” wool, with lining manufactured from recycled plastics. The young dudes froze their noonies off in the interest of looking cool and impressing the girls, but Bernie didn’t give a damn. He was warm and cozy.
However (cue ominous music in the background), enter San Francisco schoolteacher Ingrid Seyer-Ochi, who penned an op/ed in the San Francisco Chronicle, which claimed Bernie was an example of “Privilege, white privilege, male privilege and class privilege.”
She further said, “Bernie’s a wealthy, incredibly well-educated, privileged white man, showing up for perhaps the most important ritual of the decade, in a puffy jacket and huge mittens. I don’t know how many poor, or working class, or female, or struggling-to-be-taken-seriously folk would show up to the inauguration of the 46th president dressed like Bernie.”
Well, since the good senator is no doubt too busy being a senator and a bit of a political lightning rod to respond, I, as a fellow old codger, shall take it upon myself to do it for him.
Ms. Seyer-Ochi, I seriously doubt he gives a damn what you think. What would you have him do? Show up naked, so as to hide his white, educated, male privilege? He’s old. It was cold. He was warm. I rest my case.
And by the way, Ms. Seyer-Ochi, that’s Senator Sanders to you.
Gawd! That felt good!
