Dear pathetically inferior beings… uh… I mean, not completely measly humans,
Because my pet male human is exhausted from the Holidays, (And a bit of a weenie, if you ask me,) he asked me to write this, the last column of the year. I agreed, partly out of guilt, (the weenie’s salary does, after all, pay for my kibble and treats,) but mostly because I’ve long felt you vastly inferior… uh … I mean, fine people should read the prose of a real writer. Hence, what follows are some tips for you vastly inferior… I mean… not-really-all that-annoying beings can make 2022 better than 2021.
First, I strongly suggest you turn off that large, squawking box in your living rooms. The only thing that’s worth anything on that insipid thing is “Jeopardy.” (Yes, I watch “Jeopardy.” It and Miles Davis’ music are the only two things produced by humans that are worth a heck.) And while you’re at it, you should turn off all your smaller, hand-held squawking boxes as well. It has recently come to my attention that my pet humans spend too much time on those silly things, looking at pictures and videos of cats that aren’t me. Sacrilege! Pet humans should know better than that. But unruly pet humans are a burden we felines have to bear, aren’t they?
Well, if I’m being honest, I have to say my female pet human isn’t completely worthless. She’s smart, (for a human,) extraordinarily obedient, and compliant. She (most times,) feeds me when requested, dutifully polices the litterbox, and is easily pushed around when sleeping, making it easy for me to hog most of the covers. This is greatly overshadowed, though, by my pet make human, who is a mess. (And did I mention a bit of a weenie?) He’s crabby, he’s loud, he yells at me when I scratch the carpet, and lately, he’s been yelling and cursing when it snows. Weirdest of all, though, he spends a lot of time in the basement. He says he’s writing, but I occasionally hear exercise noises coming from down there. It’s most annoying.
And speaking of annoying, from what I see on my pet human’s squawking boxes, I’ve noticed the rest of the human world is even more of a mess than my male pet human. (As if that’s possible.) My male pet human, at least, shares his snuggly blanket with me when he’s watching the big squawking box. What have the rest of you done for me? You just endlessly stress my pet humans out, by not doing what my pet humans think you should be doing, and having the unmitigated gall to disagree with them politically. The lot of you humans should work on that in 2022, don’t you think?
And in the interest of being better beings, I suggest you don’t leave the house. Frankly, outside is horribly overrated. It’s too hot, too cold, always dirty, loud, smelly, and just appears like the kind of place that would easily make a guy’s fur dirty. Just stay indoors, and get yourself some pet humans to brush you, feed you, give you a place to sleep, and generally do as you please. I highly recommend the lifestyle.
Oh, and while you’re at it, pathetic inferior… uh… I mean, not-completely-inept humans, if any of you know my pet human aunt in Montana, would you get word to her that I would greatly appreciate some more of those exquisite catnip mousies you sent me last summer? As you may recall, my female pet-human went on an organizing kick last summer, and got rid of everything in the house that didn’t “spark joy.” (The pet male human and I hid under the bed…) Unfortunately, while she was labeling everything else in the house, (Including the label maker,) she neglected to place my catnip mousies in a box and properly label them. (Catnip mousies spark MUCH more joy than any old large or small squawking box. Just sayin’.)
At any rate, please have a happy and healthy 2022. Maybe if we don’t touch anything, don’t look anyone in the eye, and don’t make any sudden movements or loud noises, the next year will be better than the last.
We can only hope, right?
