The following is respectfully dedicated to George Carlin, whose “Consumption” bit was as close to pure truth as you’ll find. Look it up, only be forewarned. You WILL be offended.
So, in case you hadn’t heard, some people are trying to organize a national general strike on the 15th of October. No worries, though. It ain’t gonna happen.
You see, as much as I (and the ghost of George Carlin) would love to see the mindless consumption machine grind to a halt for just one day, it ain’t in the cards. Mostly because the people who need to strike most can’t. A lost day’s work for them is the difference between paying rent … or not. Having three squares this week … or not. Filling that prescription … or not.
Hence, if there were to be a strike (and like I said, it ain’t gonna happen), only people who have enough disposable income to afford a day off would participate, and they surely wouldn’t be out picketing. They’d be out doing what people with disposable income always do when they have time on their hands. They’d go out and dispose of their disposable income.
Lucky thing for them the people who work in the places where disposable income is disposed of cannot afford to strike. Otherwise, tragedy of tragedies, a bunch of disposable income won’t be disposed of, and the planet might go cattywampus on its axis.
However, if the people who can afford to go on strike did go on strike, what would they do with their “day off?” Well, maybe they’d go buy a new phone.
Why? Are their old phones broken? Nope. It’s just that the camera in the new phones have four lenses, and theirs only have three. Plus, the new phones have 5G, while theirs only has 4G. Well, all I can say is good thing service workers didn’t strike. Missing a lens and down a G would be such a horrible heartbreak, wouldn’t it?
Or maybe they’ll go out and buy a new TV.
Are their old sets broken? Nope, they work fine, but the new TVs are 8K and theirs are only 4K. What’s the difference? Well, you imbecile, the difference is four whole K. Oh, sure, few if any broadcasters are broadcasting in 8K yet, but it’s gonna be cool when the broadcasts catch up to their hardware.
Aren’t they afraid new TVs will be 16K by then?
Dang it!
You encounter St. Peter at the Pearly Gates…
“Can’t let you in,” he says.
“Why Not?!” You cry. “I’ve been good; obeyed all the Commandments, went to church, said my prayers.”
“So sorry, dude,” he’ll explain, without the slightest hint of sympathy in his voice. “You didn’t properly consume. Our records show you’re short a lens, missing a G, and down four whole K. Had you properly consumed, you’d be living in multi-lensed, ultra-high-definition, endless G’s and K’s heaven, but now your eternity will be spent watching those good consumers enjoying their limitless lenses, and perpetual supply of G’s and K’s.”
Consumption is what we do. No one has ever done it better. All fed by endless television ads, for the newest, shiniest, glowiest-in-the-dark things. Where people used to wait until their old stuff broke to buy something new, we’re now hypnotized by the latest shiny baubles; completely unable to distinguish want from need.
Want/need proof?
Consider garage sales. Why are there so many? Well, the endless commercials convinced folks they desperately needed the newest this, the latest that, the shiniest the other. So, they ran out and bought, only to find they didn’t need the stuff as much as they just wanted it. (And when push came to shove, they didn’t really want it all that much, either.) So, the unneeded stuff got stored it in garages, and those garages eventually became shrines to the god Caveat Emptor. Until finally, there’s too much unwanted, unneeded stuff, so they clear their shrine in the ritual known as a garage sale, where they sell all their unwanted stuff to others, and they get some disposable income, and what do you suppose they do with that new disposable income?
Yeah, like I said. A general strike ain’t gonna happen. Come the 15th of October, the mindless consumption machine will chug along, ever confident in the knowledge that greed is the ultimate renewable resource.
