In a recent column, I mocked, “The 12 Days of Christmas.” Frankly, I thought it was funny that someone would buy a bunch of birds and hire a bunch of silly people to do silly stuff for their true love for Christmas. What I didn’t tell you is my disdain for the song began 30 years ago, when the intercom music at my day job played the Muppets rendition of it so much, I wished for Miss Piggy to be turned into a holiday spiral-sliced ham, Kermit to be sent to the nearest French restaurant, and the rest of that miscreant puppet crew to be cast to the winds.

Proud to say I’ve mellowed since (like a smelly, smelly cheese), but I still harbor a little animus toward certain Christmas things. Like that song.



