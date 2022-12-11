In a recent column, I mocked, “The 12 Days of Christmas.” Frankly, I thought it was funny that someone would buy a bunch of birds and hire a bunch of silly people to do silly stuff for their true love for Christmas. What I didn’t tell you is my disdain for the song began 30 years ago, when the intercom music at my day job played the Muppets rendition of it so much, I wished for Miss Piggy to be turned into a holiday spiral-sliced ham, Kermit to be sent to the nearest French restaurant, and the rest of that miscreant puppet crew to be cast to the winds.
Proud to say I’ve mellowed since (like a smelly, smelly cheese), but I still harbor a little animus toward certain Christmas things. Like that song.
Well, not long after that column ran, though, one of my readers told me something I didn’t know. It seems some scholars believe “The 12 Days of Christmas,” is rooted in England, during the reign of Henry VIII. You see, Hank’s beef with the Pope was so acrimonious, he banned Catholicism in his realm. So, Catholics of the time wrote “The Twelve Days of Christmas’ as a catechism song, to teach children the basics of their church, without ol’ Hank catching on.
You’d think I’d know about this, considering my 12 years of Catholic education, but apparently the Sisters of Charity and Mercy were too busy being ironic and the Jesuits were too busy being … well … Jesuits, to tell us about this.
At any rate, some scholars say each of the presents in the song represent beliefs of the Church. The partridge in the pear tree represents Jesus. (Female partridges are known to die to protect their young.) The two turtledoves represent the Old and New Testaments; the three French hens represent faith, hope and love (the Theological Virtues); the four calling birds represent the gospels of Matthew, Mark Luke and John; the five gold rings represent the Pentateuch (the first five books of the Bible); the six geese a-laying represent the six days of creation (God rested on the seventh); the seven swans a-swimming represent the seven gifts of the Holy Spirit: Prophesy, serving, teaching, exhortation, giving, leading and mercy; the eight maids a-milking represent the eight Beatitudes from the Sermon on the Mount; the nine ladies dancing represent the fruit of the Spirit, from Galatians, 5:22-23: Love joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness faithfulness, gentleness and self-control; the 10 lords a-leaping are the Ten Commandments; the 11 pipers piping represent the 11 faithful apostles; and the 12 drummers drumming represent the 12 points of doctrine stated in the Catholic prayer, “The Apostles’ Creed,” which goes …
“I believe in God, the Father almighty, creator of heaven and earth. I believe in Jesus Christ, his only Son, Our Lord. He was conceived by the power of the Holy Spirit and born of the Virgin Mary. He suffered under Pontius Pilate, was crucified, died, and was buried. He descended to the dead. On the third day he rose again. He ascended into heaven, and is seated at the right hand of the Father. He will come again to judge the living and the dead.
I believe in the Holy Spirit, the Holy Catholic Church, the communion of saints, the forgiveness of sins, the resurrection of the body, and life everlasting. Amen.”
Now, it should be noted there are also experts and theologians who claim this story is apocryphal. But I want to believe it’s true because of the following absolutely true story …
As you may recall, the USSR was infamous as a nation for its disdain of faith and religion. This disregard for religion and faith was so deep in fact, they banned the Russian Orthodox Church and even went so far as to replace the crosses on the onion-shaped domes of Orthodox churches and cathedrals with red stars.
Well, when the Soviet Union fell in the early 1990’s, Western experts were absolutely astounded at the almost immediate resurgence of the Russian Orthodoxy. It turns out the Russian Orthodox church didn’t go away at all. The truth was the Soviet government was able to close the doors of the churches, but it couldn’t stop people from worshipping in private.
The moral being: Faith always finds its way, regardless of circumstance. What a wonderful Christmas thought.
Craig Carter is an Ontario resident and can be reached in care of The Argus Observer, 1160 S.W. Fourth St., Ontario, OR 97914. The views and opinions expressed in this column do not necessarily represent those of the Argus Observer.
