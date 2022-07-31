Do you want people to think you’re educated, but you don’t want to actually do something as ishy as studying? Do you want to “do your research,” without bothering with all that nasty protocol, discipline and peer review? Do you want to “own” the so-called experts, with their fancy diplomas and show-off lab coats? Well, you’ll be glad to know times have never been better for the intellectually lazy, thanks to Facebook University.
Yes, here at Facebook University (or FU), you don’t need none of that fancy eggheaded book-larnin’. Here at FU, knowledge and truth aren’t gleaned from the manifestation of fact, it’s determined by what sounds or looks good to you at the moment.
How do we accomplish this? Glad you asked.
It’s quite simple, really. Our algorithms are specifically designed to protect you from any that icky stuff you don’t want to see or hear. We track the posts you click on, and then we carefully steer you to others exactly like it, so as to keep you clicking here, thus leading you to believe everyone shares your opinions What’s more conducive to knowledge than that?
And speaking of seeking knowledge …
Did you see those images that were (supposedly) sent back from the James Webb Space Telescope, and you know they’re fake, ‘cuz the world is flat? Are you tired of dweeb astronomers, with their telescopes and mathematics, trying to force their round Earth gobble-de-gook on you? Well, it just so happens these are also just dandy times for the belligerently ignorant, thanks to the highly-esteemed Astrophysics Department at the Instagram Institute of Technology.
You see, just like Facebook University, we here at the Instagram Institute of Technology know anything that’s beyond your limited comprehension has to be fake. So, much like FU, our algorithms make sure you’re not exposed in any way, shape or form to anything you don’t want to see or hear. We pay close attention to your clicks, then we deliberately steer you to only the things you like.
Student testimonial …
“Oh sure, I flunked every science class I took in school, but that’s just ‘cuz I wouldn’t allow those know-it-all commie science teachers to indoctrinate me with their NASA propaganda. And let me tell you, those fake pictures from that fake space telescope made me madder than my cat gets when the vet takes his temperature. So, you know what I did? I paid me a few visits to the Instagram Institute of Technology, where all these other people like me, whose astrophysics expertise is that they’ve looked up at the sky a lot, said things that sounded awfully good to me, and you know what? I didn’t see a single thing from those round earth idiots, which means we surely owned them with our knowledge, which means we’re right. You can’t argue with that, now, can you?
And speaking further of intellectual stimulation …
Are you tired of doctors and other medical elitists trying to tell you how you should live, what you should and shouldn’t eat, and that you should exercise more? Are you fed up with your yearly physical being nothing more than your doctor, telling you stuff you don’t want to hear? Well, guess what? Turns out we’re living in the golden age in the sovereign state of denial. (Which, coincidently, is the homeland of the intellectually lazy and the belligerently ignorant.)
Yes sir, all you need do is take a course or two at the Snapchat School of Medicine, where you’ll be treated to such undeniable, unflappable medical truths as, “If it’ll deworm a horse, it’ll surely cure anything a human gets,” and the classic, “God above has given us the perfect medicine for all our ills: Human urine.” The number one goal here at SSM is that you be silly with medical knowledge.
Like our sister online institutes of learning, SSM is dedicated to making sure you’re only told what you want to hear and are shown only what you want to see. As our esteemed chancellor, (and former personal physician to Rodney Dangerfield,) Dr. Vinnie Boombatz is fond of saying, “What do doctors know?”
Yes, just remember boys and girls, when it comes to the pursuit of truth and knowledge, denial ain’t just the waterway Moses’ mama dumped her baby boy in.
Craig Carter is an Ontario resident and can be reached in care of The Argus Observer, 1160 S.W. Fourth St., Ontario, OR 97914. The views and opinions expressed in this column do not necessarily represent those of the Argus Observer.
