Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Do you want people to think you’re educated, but you don’t want to actually do something as ishy as studying? Do you want to “do your research,” without bothering with all that nasty protocol, discipline and peer review? Do you want to “own” the so-called experts, with their fancy diplomas and show-off lab coats? Well, you’ll be glad to know times have never been better for the intellectually lazy, thanks to Facebook University.

Yes, here at Facebook University (or FU), you don’t need none of that fancy eggheaded book-larnin’. Here at FU, knowledge and truth aren’t gleaned from the manifestation of fact, it’s determined by what sounds or looks good to you at the moment.



Craig Carter is an Ontario resident and can be reached in care of The Argus Observer, 1160 S.W. Fourth St., Ontario, OR 97914. The views and opinions expressed in this column do not necessarily represent those of the Argus Observer.

Tags

Load comments