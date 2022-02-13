Language can be such a hoot.
For instance, in censuring two of its members for participating in the House committee investigating the events of Jan. 6, 2021, the Republican National Committee referred to the events of that day as “legitimate political discourse.” And other Republicans have claimed January 6th was pretty much a “typical tourist day at the Capitol.” (As in, “To heck with Yellowstone or the Grand Canyon. Let’s go to the Capitol. What fun we’ll have! To start, we’ll break some windows and doors on our way in, and then we’ll fly an insurrectionist flag, take down the nation’s flag in the Capitol Rotunda, and replace it with a flag bearing the name of the dude that incited our “visit,” smear some feces on the walls, urinate on the marble floors, steal personal property and documents, ransack offices, and chant how much we’d love to hang the Vice President of the United States. And if we’re real lucky, maybe we’ll get to beat some Capitol Police officers with flags, blinding a few, disabling a few, and maybe even killing someone. Who needs Disney?)
Of course, this sort of thing has happened before. (Not in the US, but it has happened.) And when it’s happened it wasn’t called, “legitimate political discourse.” It was called, “a failed coup d’état.” But, you say, ‘tomato,’ and I say, ‘tomotto,’ right?
Actually, though, I’m jealous. I mean, you know what a sucker I am for some good ol’ fashioned political word play. So, with that in mind, I thought I’d help the ol’ RNC out in their scrubbing of language. (Thanks aren’t necessary, guys. I’m more than happy to do it.)
Let’s start with smearing feces on the Capitol walls. Worded that way, it’s harsh. (And ishy.) Let’s say they were, “engaging in patriotic poo-poo activity.” Or better, “They were so caught up in their patriotism, they felt the need to smear their love for their country on the walls of the seat of government.” Or even better than that, let’s say they were merely, “Displaying their intense love for their country in a visceral manner.” Can’t get much more legitimate than that.
And let’s not say they urinated. Again, that’s harsh. (And ishy.) Let’s say they were afraid the concentrated white-hot heat of their ultra-pure patriotism would set the US Capitol afire, so they engaged in, “patriotic preventative bladder evacuation.” People who’d question that just hate the country, don’t they?
As for ransacking offices, well, don’t you recognize, “rearranging the décor in a Yankee Doodle manner” when you see it? Shame on you! And they didn’t steal personal property and official government documents. They merely, “Reappropriated property that belonged to them in the first place.” After all, their tax money paid for all those things. That’s just legitimate as all get-out.
And what of beating Capitol Police with flagpoles? Aw, shucks! They didn’t mean no harm. Besides, nothing says, “legitimate political discourse,” quite like a few patriotic love taps upside the noggin with Old Glory. Most importantly, though, if you look at the videos, you’ll see they were ultra-careful that their flags didn’t touch the ground as they wailed on the police. That’s respect!
And as for bringing gallows and chanting they wanted to hang the vice president? Well, they were following the fine example of Alexander Hamilton. That’s right! They went all Hamilton up in there! After all, the first Treasury Secretary did try to kill the second vice president. It’s a time-honored patriotic tradition, based on the activities of the founders. What’s more legitimate than that?
Um, wasn’t that the result of a stupid duel over nasty things written in newspapers, and wasn’t Hamilton the one who died?
Irrelevant! Trying to off the VP is patriotic. The founders said so! Legitimacy defined!
I’ve had my fun here, but all evidence shows the former president planned, incited and executed a failed coup d’état. Everything else is word salad.
“Oh, you’re just saying that because he’s a conservative,” you claim.
No, not true. There are a number of conservatives I’ve liked, and respected. Truth is the former president is neither a Republican nor a conservative. He’s a con artist, a shameless traitor and a tyrant wannabe. Hopefully America will wise up to his treasonous grift before it’s too late.
The clock’s ticking.
Craig Carter is an Ontario resident and can be reached in care of The Argus Observer, 1160 S.W. Fourth St., Ontario, OR 97914. The views and opinions expressed in this column do not necessarily represent those of the Argus Observer.
