There’s no getting around it. The federal government is a mess, and it’s been a mess for years. So, tell me, why in the heck do we keep re-electing people who aren’t just content to wallow in that mess, but who also spend massive amounts of money to go back and wallow in it some more?
I don’t blame them. Really, I don’t. They didn’t fairy dust themselves into office, now did they? (That’s the bugaboo of freedom. Voters rarely if ever realize or acknowledge the fact that they’re complicit to their own political misery.)
Yes, it’s time for Craig to once again proffer his pet political fantasy that not a single incumbent in the US House or Senate should be re-elected. They’ve come far from earning re-election. However, this year I’d like to take my fantasy up a notch.
I think it’s high time we reject Republicans and Democrats alike. Limiting your political choices to only two is silly and counter-productive.
Go to the breakfast cereal aisle in the supermarket. How many choices are you given? A lot more than two, right? Would you patronize a restaurant that offered only two entrees? What if you only had two brands of automobiles to choose from, or two television choices?
Politics are a nuanced affair, but the American political paradigm offers only two choices: Red or blue. There are other colors in the spectrum, you know. However, any political candidate that doesn’t subscribe to political red or blue is considered an outcast, a pariah, a nutjob.
For a little more than a century, the American body politic has been dominated by merely two entities, and look where it’s gotten us. Nothing gets done, because the party in power concentrates on maintaining their power, and the party that isn’t in power seeks only to obtain power, while the nation itself suffers. It’s like hitching two teams of horses to opposite ends of a wagon, and yelling, “giddy-up!” And then when the wagon goes nowhere, instead of the people on either side coming together to agree on a direction, each side constantly moans that the wagon isn’t moving because the other side wants to go in the wrong direction. Or worse, when they pull the wagon apart, instead of trying to fix it, they obsess over who’s to blame for it.
It’s a recipe for unmitigated disaster.
So, here’s what I propose. Republicans and Democrats alike have acted like toddlers long enough. It’s time to put the lot of them in a time out. They’ve shown time and again they’re completely unwilling and unable to work or play nice with others. Put their toddler behinds in the corner, and make them think about what they’ve done.
The world is a wonderfully nuanced place, and political ideas are as plentiful as grains of sand on a beach. Why in the world are we limiting our political choices to this or that? This or that got the country $30 trillion in debt. This or that has resulted in near record inflation, while corporate profits soar. This or that cannot agree on such simple issues as public health. This or that is a nightmare. And the one and only reason that our choices are limited to this or that is because this and that have conspired to lead the rest of us to believe they’re the only two political choices in the universe.
Some would claim term limits would solve this problem but they’d only perpetuate it. Limiting the number of terms that this or that politician can serve only guarantees that this or that remain your only choices.
We have to kick the scoundrels out, but what good will that do if we just replace the scoundrels with more scoundrels? So once again, do not vote for incumbents. (If your mechanic ruins your car, you gonna take your new car to him?) And avoid voting for Democrats or Republicans like the plague, because let’s face it, they are a plague on the body politic.
Imagine the message the electorate would send to the people in charge if those people in charge know we will TRULY hold them accountable.
It’s simple, really. Just stop settling for this or that. This or that is a dullard’s paradise. There’s always the other…and the other…and the other…
