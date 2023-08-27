“Love the animals. God has given them the rudiments of thought and joy untroubled. Don’t trouble it, don’t harass them, don’t deprive them of their happiness, don’t work against God’s intent.” - Fyodor Dostoyevsky. “The Brothers Karamazov”
From the desk of Atticus E. Carter, Esq., Attorney at Scratching Post:
I, Atticus Eugene Carter, being of very sound mind and as good as can be expected body, do declare this to be my last will and testament. The following are my instructions for the final handling of my affairs.
To the feral cats living in my backyard, with your “We’re outside and free, and you’re indoors and owned” attitude; I leave you what’s left in my food dish, just to remind you that I was warmer in the winter than you, cooler in the summer than you, and I chased bugs for fun, not for food. Neener, neener.
To the stupid birds outside the bedroom window, who actually thought I’d come outside and risk getting my pristine white fur dirty over you: I leave nada, bupkis, zilch, zero, a gigantic goose egg. And may I remind the afore-mentioned feral cats that they’re already outside, their fur is already dirty, and squab tastes better than grasshoppers.
To the neighborhood dogs, who’d occasionally walk by my house on your humans’ leashes, I encourage you to break free from your bondage and help the feral cats. I hear you’re good at helping superior beings hunt. Make yourselves useful for once.
To my beloved, but pathetically inept humans, I leave my priceless collection of drinking straws. My only request is that you chase and bat them about the house, so I may look down on you from heaven, and giggle at you.
I also leave you my litter box and its contents. For the life of me, I cannot understand your fascination with my ablutions. Get some dignity, people! I mean, you never saw me rummaging through your shower traps for your hairballs, and you certainly never caught me sifting through the immense, disgusting secretions you deposited in those porcelain drinking fountains/waste management devices of yours. But since you’re so enthralled with my waste, have at it. You’re also welcome to any and all hairballs and other presents I may or may not have left in my hiding places. (Wait ‘til you look behind the love seat. Hee-hee.)
To the friends, family, co-workers, and acquaintances of my beloved, but pathetically inept humans, please look after them. They’re sweet and all, but bless their hearts, they really aren’t very bright. The male actually thinks he can write, and he’s really funny. Frankly, I’ve never seen it. (Maybe I just don’t get lowbrow humor.) Just entertain his delusions. He’s easily fooled. And I’ve found that while the female is a fine food dish filler and an even better sleeping companion, (She never pushed me off the bed the way the stupid male did,) she’s so pathetically inept, she’s unable to read her Bible, make a bed, stretch out before and after exercise, or perform even the most rudimentary household task, without feline assistance. Please stop by occasionally and check on them, to make sure they don’t burn the place down or blow it up.
To any and all cats who may come after me, I leave my thriving law practice and full custody of my beloved, but pathetically inept humans. She wants to cuddle too much, and don’t even get me started about – him—but you could do worse. They don’t have any of those annoying tiny humans, who pull tails and pick up cats wrong, and for the most part, they’re pretty good at spoiling felines in the manner we deserve. I’ve found their willingness to be cat owned far outweighs their neediness and their insistence on behaving like humans.
Also, special thanks to Uncle Ken and Aunt Jana, for serving as fine replacement humans when mine took off on their unauthorized absences. (Even if you did have the temerity to reek of dog.) And to Dr. DeHaan and the awesome staff at Snake River Veterinary Clinic, thank you for your loving care in my last challenging days.
And finally, to all who love me and miss me, please know I love and miss you, too.
God bless.
Atticus E. Carter, Esq., Attorney at Scratching Post, signing off … We had an epic time together, didn’t we?
