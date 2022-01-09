‘Congress shall make no law respecting the establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof, or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press, or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and petition the government for a redress of grievances.”
There’s your point of reference. Here’s the story…
Once again, a politician has been banned from a social media site, leading some in government and media, who really should know better, to claim her First Amendment rights have been violated. I’ve lectured about this before, but there’s obviously still confusion. Let’s clear that up, shall we?
We’ll use me as an example.
Because I’m a writer, (or at least I fancy myself one,) I write. To paraphrase Rene Descartes, I’m weird, therefore I write. My writing process goes thusly: I read, I surf the web, I overthink things, I like to listen to lots of opinions, and when an idea strikes, I write it down. I then let what I wrote sit for a while, to give the idea a chance to ruminate. (Fester. Whatever.) Then after a day or so of ruminating, (Festering. Whatever,), I begin to self-edit. This includes, but is not limited to obsessing over punctuation, and spending an hour removing a word or phrase, and another hour putting it back in. This process continues a few days more, until I feel I’ve sufficiently articulated my brilliant (?) thoughts, (read: The deadline arrives.) and I submit the finished work to the wise and beautiful editor. (Never hurts to suck up.) She reads it, seriously ponders a different profession, and out of the pity of her grand soul, (Again, never hurts to suck up,) she formats it into the Sunday paper. Then you read it, and are horribly entertained. (Or you wish the paper came with a reading sickness bag. Whatever.) And the government never gets involved.
That’s freedom.
However, let’s say I submit my column, and the wise and beautiful editor, (again, never hurts to suck up,) decides it’s not suitable for publication, (or human consumption,) and she outright refuses to publish it; causing a rip in the universe and a general razing of my very soul. (Hyperbole much, Craig?) Did she violate my First Amendment rights?
The simple answer is “no.” The complex answer is, “Heck no.” (Only not heck.)
There is simply no Constitutional requirement whatsoever for the newspaper to publish what I write
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and every other internet platform are likewise private publishers, and as such, are likewise under no Constitutional obligation whatsoever to publish everything that’s submitted to their sites. In fact, when you create an account on any social media site, you’re told to read the Terms and Conditions, which I know you never do, but if you did, you’d know that when you clicked, “OK,” or “Yes,” to the question, “Do you accept the terms and conditions?” you’re agreeing that the managers of the social media site can and will suspend your account or ban you at their discretion.
Now, if the government were to step in and demand the paper run the column that the wise and beautiful editor didn’t want to publish, or if Congress were to pass a law, making it illegal to voice a particular political opinion on social media, that would be a violation of the First Amendment. The first five words of the First Amendment say it all, “CONGRESS shall make no law.” Not “publishers shall be required to publish every danged fool, cockamamie thing that’s submitted.”
You have a right to speak, but no one is required to listen. You have a right to write your opinion, but no one is required to publish it. You have a right to express yourself, but that right doesn’t insulate you from any and all possible negative reaction. You have a right to submit your opinion to your Facebook account, but Facebook has an equal right to delete your post, suspend your account, or ban you outright if they feel you’ve violated their terms and conditions.
The optimum rule of thumb here is if the government forces the publisher to publish or not to publish, it’s called censorship. If the private publisher chooses to publish or not to publish, for whatever reason, it’s called editorial discretion.
It’s quite simple, really.
I hope this clears up any confusion.
