The tabloids and gossip websites are abuzz. Ms. Acer, my computer of seven years, has left me.
Rumors spread like wildfire. Quentin Tarantino was using Ms. Acer to write his latest blockbuster. Charlie Kaufman was using Ms. Acer to write the great American indie film. Stephen King was using Ms. Acer to write his latest thriller.
Yeah, right. Like those guys would want that heartless mound of crap.
But I’m not bitter. No sir, not bitter at all.
Other rumors surfaced that Ms. Acer was the victim of technology abuse. I assure you that’s patently false. I’ll have you know I weekly did disc defrag, disc cleanup, and did malware and virus scans. I also weekly dusted Ms. Acer’s vents with compressed air. Heck, I’ve been married to Lovely Wife for 34 years, and I’ve never dusted her vents. (What? Too much information?)
At any rate, because these rumors have gotten out of hand, allow me to set the record straight.
For about six years, things were fine. We were a writing duo unlike any other. But about a year ago, the flakiness began. Ms. Acer was often slow to boot up and took forever to shut down. I feared it might be a virus, but like I said, Ms. Acer was regularly maintained and scanned. I ran more scans and consulted experts, but Ms. Acer’s flakiness persisted. It all came to a head when I tried to submit the column about my recent class reunion. I highlighted the text, as I always do, but when I pressed Control C, to copy and paste it to e-mail for submission, the screen went white. I responded as calmly and maturely as you’d expect from me. I called Ms. Acer a choice name. I’m not proud of it, but emotions run high on column submission day. I then took a deep breath, and said to myself, “Well, this is it. Lovely Wife is going to leave me, I’ll be ostracized by the community and I’m going to die fat and alone, lying in a puddle of melted ice cream in cowboy pajamas. Yes, my fears are that specific.
Well, out of sheer desperation, I power cycled Ms. Acer, and wonder of wonders, it did the trick. However, the very next day, Ms. Acer wouldn’t take my password. Yeah, that’s right. Ms. Acer password blocked me. I begged, I pleaded, I said prayers and shouted the Acer pejorative I mentioned earlier. None of it worked. Ms. Acer had skedaddled, taking seven years of files along.
And before you ask, no, I didn’t back anything up, because I trusted that worthless pile of…
But really. I’m not bitter. Not bitter at all.
By the following morning, word got out, and the paparazzi had swarmed. Because the swarmed paparazzi would’ve been all over me, and because I really didn’t want to do it myself, I roped Lovely Wife into taking Ms. Acer to the computer repair guy. Ain’t she a peach? The good news is the repair guy retrieved my files. The bad news is Ms. Acer still refused to take my password. So, I instructed the fixy guy to leave me Ms. Acer’s hard drive and recycle what was left. If there’s any justice, Ms. Acer’s components will end up doing something like – I don’t know – controlling the flow in a sewage treatment plant in a community where people eat diets loaded with fats and starches.
Nope. Not bitter. Not in the least.
A brand-new white wonder now sits where Ms. Acer used to reign. I call this one Heloise, because calling it Hewlett or Packard would be stupid. The transition is tense. Because the old mouse and keyboard reminded me of you know who, I had to buy new ones, and the keyboard constantly insists on typing “ggkuywly,sy,” when I mean to type actual words. And Heloise has those annoying new computer peccadillos. So, Heloise and I request your thoughts and prayers as we navigate this challenging transition, for I fear if things don’t work out, Lovely Wife is going to leave me, and I’ll die fat and alone, lying in a pool of melted yogurt in Jetsons pajamas. And what’s left of Heloise will be with what’s left of Ms. Acer, monitoring poopy.
But really. I’m not bitter. Not bitter at all.
