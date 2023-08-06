Craig Carter

The tabloids and gossip websites are abuzz. Ms. Acer, my computer of seven years, has left me.

Rumors spread like wildfire. Quentin Tarantino was using Ms. Acer to write his latest blockbuster. Charlie Kaufman was using Ms. Acer to write the great American indie film. Stephen King was using Ms. Acer to write his latest thriller.



