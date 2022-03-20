Kim Kardashian was recently asked for advice regarding women in business. (Yeah, asking Kim Kardashian business advice is like asking me to explain nuclear physics, but go ahead, girl. What’s your advice?)
“I have the best advice for women in business,” she sanctimoniously replied. “Get your (bleeping bleep) up and work. It seems no one wants to work these days.”
Yep, the poster girl of inherited spoiled-rotten wealth believes unwealthy people are unwealthy because they don’t work hard enough. Well, let’s examine the Kim Kardashian road to wealth and fame, shall we?
Naturally, our first question is how did she come into her immense wealth and fame? Did she invent a better mousetrap, potato peeler, post hole auger?
Naw, she didn’t do that.
Did she write the great American novel; A story of war and peace and love and hate and chicken and waffles?
Naw, she didn’t do that, either. (Not a bad idea for a novel, though…)
Did she remedy all international and religious conflicts, by making everyone realize we’re all fellow travelers on the planet, which, in the process, made war obsolete?
She REALLY didn’t do that.
So, what did she do?
In case you’ve lived in a hole the past few decades, Ms. K is the daughter of a filthy rich lawyer, and stepdaughter of an Olympic gold medalist. In other words, she was born rich, and she rocketed to fame after her sex tape was plastered all over the internet, which led to a ‘reality’ show, where she and her sisters sat around the house and whined a lot, (unless they got out of the house and whined a lot.) And then, she supposedly became a ‘fashion icon.’
Which all led to last week, when for reasons apparent to no one, a reporter asked her advice for women in business. I for one would’ve loved it if she’d been honest, and said, “Be born into wealth and make a sex tape,” but she didn’t. She chose to do what a lot of inherited wealthy people do: Claim they work hard, while trying to sell the whopper lie that goes, “If you just work hard like me, you can be rich, too.”
Ain’t it funny how these rich folks completely ignore the hard work of others that made and keep them wealthy? But nope, Kimmy K, like a lot of inherited wealthy spoiled brats, thinks the rest of us don’t work hard enough. How I wish simply working hard equaled wealth. My mother would’ve been richer than Solomon and God combined.
Mom literally worked herself to death as a waitress, often double shifts, often working on her day off, to keep us fed, housed, and clothed. It was very hard work for not a lot of money, but if she didn’t work, we didn’t eat. Now, those of you who read my column regularly know I’ve often said nobody in the world works as hard as female food servers, and you might wonder why I single female food servers out. Well, aside from the fact that it’s back-breaking, soul-crushing work, female food servers get the extra burden that far too many male patrons believe a woman serving them food makes said woman their personal sexual plaything.
But the simple truth is most people who work for a living work very hard, because if they don’t, bills don’t get paid. And there’s the difference. People who actually work NEED the money. Which means working people have to make sacrifices Kim Kardashian has never had to make. In her inherited wealthy world, the bills have always been paid, so risk was non-existent. If Kim Kardashian doesn’t go to “work,” she still has her inherited wealth to fall back on. The women she claims don’t work hard enough don’t have that ultimate luxury. So, with that in mind…
Dear Bravo TV Network,
I have a brilliant idea for a new reality show for Ms. Kardashian. Force her to live my mother’s life for a year or so, with no massive inherited wealth to fall back on. And make sure to force her to watch entitled rich people on TV, deride her for not working hard enough. We’ll call it, “Sorry, Kim. You’re Just Too Damned Lazy. You Should Work Harder.” Or, “Ain’t Truth a Female Dog?”
I sense a massive hit, dudes.
