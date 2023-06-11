Humor writing is a snap. Just hold up a mirror…
Submitted for your approval, Chick-fil-A…
Because their founder, a devout Baptist, is vociferously pro-life, and because he insists that his stores not be open on Sunday, Chick-fil-A has long been a darling of Conservative American Christians. Until last week, of course, when Chick-fil-A announced that they have hired a vice president of equity, inclusion and diversity.
Oh! The humanity! No, really. The humanity — place smile-wink emoji here.
In fact, Christian conservatives are so displeased, a conservative Instagram influencer posted a video, wherein she tearfully proclaimed, “The Lord’s chicken is gone.”
I’m sorry. The Lord’s chicken? Would that be akin to Allah’s falafel? Yahweh’s matzah ball soup? Is dining at the wrong eatery a mortal or venial sin? Is battered chicken an abomination and grilled a blessing, or is that the other way around? Is it regular or curly fries for the Creator?
Well, I suppose if God takes sides in football games and celebrity awards shows, it’s possible the big guy has a favorite junk food, and if Chick-fil-A has fallen from God’s grace, whoever shall be their replacement? Can’t be Subway. Jared ruined that. McDonalds had those creepy commercials, featuring a clown and a burger thief, so they’re out. Arby’s? They do say, “have the meats,” but alas, they too have a vice president of equity, inclusion and diversity. Burger King says they’ll give you what you want your way, which has to appeal to those who insist on being told only what they want to hear and shown only what they want to see, but they also have a diversity, equity and inclusion executive. What if my way is inequity and exclusion? Ever think about that, Burger King? You’re out, your highness. Lovely Wife swears by Wendy’s Frosty. But they also have a vice president of diversity, equity and inclusion. Her name is Beverly Stallings-Johnson, and according to Wendy’s website, Ms. Stallings-Johnson, “Is a passionate advocate for ensuring that people can feel comfortable bringing their authentic selves to work.”
I took my authentic self to work once. I was sternly scolded, and HR requested I never, ever darken the doorstep with that depravity again — my authentic self is a hoot, but it’s a handful, and not for the faint of heart. Just ask Lovely Wife.
Yes, friends and neighbors, this is all part and parcel of the Great Woke War of 2023.
What is ‘Woke’? No one knows for sure.
Woke to one side means caring about the welfare of others. Woke to the other side is being forced to care about the welfare of others. Woke to one side is a badge of honor. Detesting woke is a badge of honor for the other. A certain presidential candidate has promised if he’s elected, he’s going to wage a war on woke. I myself would prefer a war on taking yourself too seriously and being frighteningly partisan, but you do you.
Am I woke? Well, being a devout live and let live guy, I like to think I care about the welfare of others. When He wasn’t noshing on His favorite chicken, I believe Jesus admonished us to remove the plank from our own eye before we gripe about the speck in our brothers’ eyes, and that judgment was solely His and His Father’s concern. It just seems the lot of us are in such a rush to be offended at our differences, so as to display our wholly unrighteous, righteous outrage, we fail to comprehend our total similarity.
Our political narratives have convinced us that anyone who doesn’t share our narrow political views are outright evil. And sometimes those narratives dangerously convince us the Almighty takes our side. I often wonder if God looks at His creation, and is angered by our arrogance and belligerent ignorance, or if He chuckles at the realization that this is what He gets for giving us free will.
I suspect, ardently hope, it’s the latter, and strongly suggest America take a chill pill.
A Dairy Queen Blizzard, perhaps?
