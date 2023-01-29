Congressmammal George Santos of New York’s 3rd district lied to get elected.
A politician lied. Say it ain’t so!
No, I don’t think you understand. George Santos engages in untruth the way a fine artist deals in clay, marble and paint. He’s a ponderous prevaricator, a formidable fibber, a legendary liar.
Dude just doesn’t tell the truth.
What has he lied about? An easier question would be what didn’t he lie about, but here’s a partial list…
Start with his name. He has so many aliases, no one knows what his real name is.
He lied about being Jewish. And when he was called on it, he said, “I didn’t say I’m Jewish, I said I’m Jew-ish.” (Sounds like George on “Seinfeld, doesn’t it?) He claimed he worked for Goldman Sachs and Citigroup, and when confronted with the fact that neither firm has any record of his employment, he said as a financial advisor, he often called those firms. (I called Apple tech support last week. Does that make me their new CEO?) Plus, we don’t know if he really was a financial advisor, either.
He claimed his mother was killed in the World Trade Center on 9/11. Records show she died in 2016.He claimed his grandparents were Ukrainian, and they “escaped communism, socialism and the Holocaust.” Records show they were born in and lived their lives in Brazil.
And on and on and on…
And most predictably, whenever he’s confronted about his lies, Santos falls back on the “what about” defense. “What about the Democrats, what about the president, what about other people?”
Funny thing about the whole innocence by comparison defense is when you try to excuse your behavior by pointing out the bad behavior of your political opponents, you essentially admit your political opponents set your standard for behavior.
The Commandment says, “Thou shalt not lie.” It doesn’t say, “Thou shalt not lie, unless Joe Biden lied, too.” Or, “Thou shalt not bear false witness, unless you can claim the Democrats did it first.”
No matter how you may try to mash two wrongs together, they’re never going to equal right.
What makes all this worse, though is Santos’ attempt to act as if it’s no big deal. It reminds me of an episode of Seinfeld, where George’s boss says, “It’s come to our attention that you’ve been [having relations] with the cleaning lady.”
To which, George replies, “Oh, are we not allowed to do that? Had I known…”
If I act like my slimy behavior is no big deal, maybe others will believe it really isn’t a big deal.
Most concerning of all, though, is Santos’ party has not only endorsed his lies by ignoring them, but they’ve also rewarded it with prime committee assignments.
“Oh, was he not supposed to lie about his work history, family history, and his name? Had we known…”
People lie. I know that. And only a fool would expect politicians to be totally honest. But I dare say we as a nation have to be a special kind of messed up to accept this level of dishonesty from elected officials.
Moreover, given the nature of modern politics, I cannot help but think there’s going to come a time when a Democrat is going to get caught lying about something of importance, and his or her defense will invariably be, “Well, what about George Santos?”
And the nation will slide a few hundred feet further down that slippery slope.
All that said, I’m sure there will be those who think I’m picking on Santos because of his political affiliation. However, Santos is merely a symptom of a much larger disease. The disease is corruption accepted for the sake of political expedience.
Let’s face it, Democrats and Republicans have created a dream corruption scenario. They all engage in bad, corrupt, dishonest, lazy behaviors, and then excuse it by pointing out the corruption of the other guys. It’s a political snake, devouring its own tail, and our nation and its political institutions suffer in the process.
Interesting that neither side has been too very emphatic in condemning Santos. That’s because Republicans want his vote in the House and Democrats want an excuse when they get caught in their corruption later.
The only way to end it is to stop voting for it.
