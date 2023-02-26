Craig Carter

Craig Carter

I sense, dear readers, you need a respite from the direness of our trains-exploding, balloons-flying-everywhere, topsy-turvy world. I know I sure do. So, let’s discuss facial hair.

I grew a beard.



Craig Carter is an Ontario resident and can be reached in care of The Argus Observer, 1160 S.W. Fourth St., Ontario, OR 97914. The views and opinions expressed in this column do not necessarily represent those of the Argus Observer.

Tags

Load comments