I sense, dear readers, you need a respite from the direness of our trains-exploding, balloons-flying-everywhere, topsy-turvy world. I know I sure do. So, let’s discuss facial hair.
I grew a beard.
Actually, “I grew a beard,” insinuates facial hair requires skill or talent. It doesn’t. I just stopped shaving, and waited for Lovely Wife’s response.
She likes it. (Shocks me, too.)
Also, saying I don’t shave anymore is a misnomer. I still have to shave the boundaries of the beard, trim it and brush and comb it, or Lovely Wife says she’ll buzz it off in my sleep.
And speaking of shaving, allow me to tell you of my very first shave.
I was 14, when I noticed smatterings of fuzz on my face. Other places, too. The nuns showed us a film, that in a very Catholic way, explained our changes were normal, and further admonished us to resist the urges that came with them, or face an eternity of shaving in Satan’s bathroom mirror.
The film ended with the narrator dramatically declaring, “These are your first steps on your road to manhood.”
The road to manhood…A particularly pothole-scarred thoroughfare.
So, there I was, home alone on a Saturday afternoon. staring at my mild hirsute-ness in the mirror, when I decided now was as good a time as any to take the next step on my road to manhood. Time to shave. Sense dictated I should probably wait and ask Dad to teach me, but sense and I weren’t on speaking terms at the time. (Potholes imminent.)
So, I sprayed half the can of Dad’s Foamy Menthol Shave Cream into my palm, I lathered up my face, (And the mirror, vanity, sink and floor,) and I grabbed Dad’s Schick Adjustable Razor, which had a single blade, and a dial on the back, with numbers from one to eight around its edge. Dad had it set on 4.
“Weenie,” I thought. I cranked that sucker up to eight, and I poised it over my overly-Foamy upper lip.
You know that phlegm valley that goes from the bottom of your nose to your upper lip? Well, the very first razor stroke of my lifetime eliminated every hair from that general area. Along with about 2 ½ layers of skin. The pure white shave cream on my chin instantly went crimson. (The road to manhood got washed out by a bloody flood.)
Sense dictated I should stop, but like I said, sense and I were on the outs at the time. Besides, I told myself I had to finish, because having just the middle of my upper lip shaved (a reverse Hitler, as it were,) would look stupid. (As opposed to the gross deformity I’d just self-inflicted.) I turned the knob back to 4, (Dad wasn’t such a weenie after all.) And I heroically finished.
I have to say, aside from the bloody disfigurement, I did a pretty good job.
However, because my injury was as obvious as the oozy scab under the nose on my face, a suitable explanation would be required.
Luckily for me, my sisters were out doing big sister stuff, Dad was fishing and Mom was at work until 10, so I’d have plenty of time to devise the perfect explanation. As I applied pressure on my gaping wound with a washcloth, (Good thing I was a Boy Scout,) I agonized over said perfect explanation. And after hours of serious thought, the perfect explanation presented itself. (Are you ready for this?) I’d say I slipped on the ice, and scraped my face. (It could happen. People slip on the ice and land on their upper lip all the time.)
Remember when I said sense and I weren’t on speaking terms? It’s safe to say intellect and I were estranged as well. Obviously, no one bought my excuse, and I was the laughingstock of both my class and my house until the wound healed.
It took forever.
Flash forward to my current beard; the upper lip part of which is kinda reddish. I wonder if that’s genetics or pigment from 54-year-old crusty, internalized blood.
It could happen…
Now, scoff and ridicule if you will, dear readers, but ask yourself, what other columnist would so humiliate himself to provide you a respite from exploding trains and such?
You’re welcome.
