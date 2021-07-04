Some time ago, I set up anonymous accounts on various and assorted “social” media. Why did I do such a danged-fool thing? Well, I’m not proud of it, but I did it to metaphorically sneak into a cave with a sharp stick and poke a bear. I did it to needle politicians and the followers of politicians I don’t like.
(Please don’t ask the names on said accounts. If I tell you, it ain’t anonymous anymore, is it?)
I have to say the anonymity made it easy to not care about the feelings of the bears I so cavalierly poked. Why should I care? They were just anonymous little names on an anonymous little screen. (“Little screen.” Remember that phrase.)
Then came the day I received the following reaction to one of my bear-poking posts: “Nobody likes you. You should never post again.”
Nobody likes me? Oh, yeah? Well, Mr. or Ms. Internet Smarty-pants, I’ll have you know my wife and my cat like me just fine. (Well, I know for certain one does. Depending on circumstance and what I may or may not have done.) Also, I’m given to believe at least one-third of my 12 loyal readers like me, and I’m proud to say co-workers at my day job have never spat at me. So, there! Nyah!
Well, after the initial hurt wore off, I realized something pretty important: I just got what I gave.
That was when I remembered a piece of online advice I got more than 20 years ago. I was having this particularly gnarly online chat argument with someone who didn’t agree with me politically. (Do you see a pattern here?) Things were getting pretty outrageous, when out of the blue, an online friend DM’ed me the following advice: “When the words on the little screen bother me, I turn the little screen off, and go out for a walk, or play with my dogs, or talk to my spouse, or do anything but obsess over the words on the little screen.”
More relevant now than it was two decades ago, ain’t it?
The thing is, social media and online interaction are insidious. Doubt me? Look at the way the former president has reacted to being banned from social media. All he has to do is show up anywhere, and there will be a slew of cameras and microphones. But he doesn’t want that. He, like lots of other people, has fallen into the trap of placing the opinions of online “friends” above the real world all around us. All that matters is likes and shares and subs. (Oh, my!)
However, the worst part of social media is their algorithms. Allow me to explain.
Let’s say you’re surfing around a particular social media site, and you see something that interests you, so you click on that post. The algorithms respond by showing you more of the same. And if you click enough on the same kinds of posts, pretty soon those are the only kinds of posts you’ll see, unless you specifically search for something else. It isn’t long until all you see is what you want to see, and it’s all too easy for you to you mistake that for reality and/or truth.
In short, these algorithms feed into the obsession both liberals and conservatives have with being told and shown only what they want to see and hear. Social media spoils you into thinking everyone agrees with you. Yeah, that’s right. The whole setup is designed to make you a spoiled political toddler.
That’s why it’s a good idea to search for opinions and people you don’t like, so you don’t get caught in a whirlpool of just seeing things that please you. Yes, it stinks to realize not everyone is in agreement with you, but it’s essential, because that’s life, baby. Not everyone is going to think you spit gold cufflinks.
And now that I’ve shared my absolute disdain for the way we allow the little screen to control so much of our lives, I believe I’ll turn this little screen off, and go have a nice talk with Lovely Wife, or antagonize the cat, or just find a nice cool nook in the basement for respite from our beautiful outdoor furnace.
I highly recommend you do likewise.
