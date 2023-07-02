Warning: The following contains graphic accounts of internet access gone kerflooey. Parental discretion advised.
Hour One: I return home from my arduous 4-hour work shift, to find a flyer on my front door. I tell myself I’ll check it out as soon as I get to the kitchen. I completely space it out, though, after I check my phone to find the following alarming message: “Network ‘Jitterbug Perfume’ signal slow or disconnected.” You hear of these things happening to others, but you never dream it’ll happen to you.
I rush to my office, to find one green, and one blinking yellow light, on the modem, where there should be four solid green lights and one blinking green light. Connection is lost -- Oh! Cruel fate! – I calmly do what you’re supposed to do in cases of kerflooey technology. I unplug the offending device and then plug it back in. If only we could do that to Congress, right? Modem is still kerflooey. Well, that’s all I know how to do. So I called tech support, and the tech support guy attempted to un-kerflooey the modem remotely. Fails miserably and says he’ll send a tech out. But none available for two days.
Curses! No, literally. I cursed. Ominous dread befalls. The next day is column submission day. My worst fears will find fruition. My editor will, no doubt, find a younger, better Sunday columnist, with better internet access — and hair. I’ll be chastised and despised by the community. Lovely Wife will probably leave me for a less melodramatic, masculine man. After just a smidge of whining, the tech guy takes pity. Says they may be able to get here the next day — whining is my superpower.
I messaged the editor, informing her of my plight. “The thoughts and prayers of myself and a concerned community are with you, Craig,” she replies. “Stay strong, big fella.” -- Well, she actually replied, “Yeah, sure. No problem,” but her concern flowed from between the lines.
That evening: Absent our usual myriad streaming choices, Lovely Wife and I were forced, like wild animals, to watch DVD’s. We would converse, but who knows what that would lead to?
Excerpt from the Journal of Atticus E. Carter, Esq. Attorney at Scratching Post.: “Receiving more unwanted attention than usual from the humans. I laid my ears back and twitched my tail in protest, but their inferior humanness prevents them from taking a hint. It’s 6 o’clock, and no ‘Jeopardy.’ Why no ‘Jeopardy?’ Their vicious human cruelty has manifested. Is this what my life will be from now on? Pathetic human cluelessness and no ‘Jeopardy’? Not sure, but I believe the Geneva Conventions address this. Note to self: Look into that.”
From then to 23 hours later, almost to the minute: An uneasy peace befalls the house of Carter. Fingernails and claws gnawed to the quick, as each denizen suspiciously eyeballs the others. Who will perish first? Will there be cannibalism?
Hour 23, almost to the minute: Lovely Wife leaves to do church stuff. Seconds after she leaves, the man from internet kerflooey salvation arrives. He runs a battery of tests on the cable modem. Modem is fine, but his computer thingy sends an ominous message: “Signal disconnected due to noise.” Those stupid barking dogs next door, I suspect. The tech assures me it isn’t the dogs, but most likely old wiring and/or faulty connections. He dons his tool belt and heads outside to futz with the wires. Within moments, all the lights on the cable modem and router are blinking merrily. Internet Bob, as he will lovingly be referred to from now on here in the house of Carter, his trusty computer thingy and his magical tool belt has heroically averted unfathomable catastrophe.
Huzzah!
Epilogue: It turns out the flyer on my door was from my internet provider. The “noise” that shut down my internet access – and my very life – was spotted on the provider’s central system. They had sent techs the day before to fix it. This is comforting and a little creepy at once.
Conclusion: It suddenly occurs that had I written this tale when I was in high school, it would’ve been considered lame science fiction. Yeah, that’s right. We live in the age of lame 1970’s science fiction.
Further conclusion: Internet Bob is awesome!
Craig Carter is an Ontario resident and can be reached in care of The Argus Observer, 1160 S.W. Fourth St., Ontario, OR 97914. The views and opinions expressed in this column do not necessarily represent those of the Argus Observer.
