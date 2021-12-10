If you are reading this, allow me to say hello from California. Today, I’m not writing about any game shows, because I am not in California for a game show or anything like that. I’m visiting the Golden State to honor the life of my fraternal twin brother, Curtis Edward Thornton-Trump.
I had just returned last Monday, from a mini-vacation visiting family in Yakima, Washington, when I received the text message from my mom with the news of my brother’s death. He died in his sleep on Thanksgiving morning, so I consider that at least merciful by our Heavenly Father. The suckiest thing about it is, nobody working in the group home he was housed at by the state of California told my family about his death for four days. That’s a topic for another day.
You see, my brother was autistic, as am I. But his was a severe case. It limited his ability to care for himself and, coupled with a few other mental illnesses he had, it made his behavior rather erratic. He had been that way since we were kids.
I still have the scars from his fits of rage, but I will not print those even if you paid me.
Back when we were kids, I didn’t understand why my parents didn’t put him in a care facility sooner. In hindsight, I can sort of see why: Perhaps they were afraid the state would neglect him. Then again, my parents struggled with him. I think it was denial.
Nonetheless, today I have a clearer understanding of mental illness, through my own struggles which I have written about in the Argus. I understand firsthand what it is like to be uniform of mind, and how it can mess with your focus. I understand how the world can misjudge you for having it, even if you’re born with it. And I understand how one must learn to live with and manage it, over time.
Now that my brother is gone, it is up to me to keep his memory alive, and our cause. My message to our readers is this: Autism is real. It’s prevalent. Very much so. In fact, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report that 1 in 44 children has been identified on the autism spectrum as of 2018.
If you know someone with autism, give them the best loving support you can. Life with this kind of thing on the brain is hard, but you being there for them can make it easier on them and their family.
You may have to learn to humor them, as sometimes autism causes them to think about only one subject, day in and day out. (With that in mind, my fixation on game shows makes a lot of sense.) But, most of all, don’t fault them for their disorder. Many of them, like myself, are likely born with it.
Getting back to Curtis, I can’t say we had the best relationship. But even worse, I can’t say he had a quality of life. His was definitely a severe case, and doctors said that he had the brain of an 8-year-old.
That’s why I’m grateful for the words, which comfort me to read, in the Book of Mormon in Moroni 8:22, “For behold that all little children are alive in Christ, and also all they that are without the law. For the power of redemption cometh on all them that have no law; wherefore, he that is not condemned, or he that is under no condemnation, cannot repent; and unto such baptism availeth nothing.” Translation: He’s still very important to God.
Now that Heavenly Father has called him home, it’s up to us to care for the rest of his children who are here under similar conditions.
Don’t worry about me, I’m (sort of) fine. As The Hollies sang in 1969, “He ain’t heavy. He’s my brother.” First song that came to mind when Curtis died.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.