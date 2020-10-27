In the short time I’ve been publisher at The Argus Observer, I’ve enjoyed some spirited conversations with some of you, our readers, over various opinion pieces we’ve published.
I have especially appreciated the passion you’ve expressed for your beliefs, and these discussions have caused much deeper debate behind-the-scenes as we are constantly trying to ensure that we’re representing the core values of our region.
Community newspapers, such as the Argus, have traditionally been many things:
We have been the historical record of our neighborhoods and of our local government. We have been the watchdogs of that same government, shining light in the corners of power where impropriety can live.
We are the gathering place of ideas and of information that can enlighten your mind and ease your burdens. This can be our reporting on community events, on people whose actions deserve recognition, and simply providing our readers with shopping information that saves them time and money.
We could accomplish none of these things without the support of our readers. We take our journalism seriously, and we value our relationship with our readers.
This is why when we hear from you, we listen. And we discuss how we can do better.
What has come out of those discussions is that we realized we do need to work harder to find opinion pieces that represent both sides. Our commitment to unbiased community journalism won’t change, but we will be tracking our unofficial opinion page scorecard a little closer.
In a perfect newspaper world, we will expect to hear from both sides in the future, each feeling like we’re giving their opposition favored status. For us, that will mean our scales have balanced.
That’s our commitment to those who have felt underrepresented within our pages. But we’re going to ask something of you, as well. While we will do better at finding opinion pieces to represent all sides, we will still present opinions with which you may not agree. And when you’re upset or frustrated, we’re asking you to consider the valuable information we’ve brought to you in the dozens and dozens of other pages each week.
We hope you judge our contributions to the community beyond just our opinion page.
After all, the opinion page is the one page that often contains the opinions from people other than the newspaper, hence our giving it its own page and labeling it as opinion.
Long before social media, this is where any member of the community could have the same access to our audience as professional columnists. And this is where newspapers still give voice to passionate members of our community.
Certainly, we can have a debate about the value of our guest and columnist opinions, but we can’t be at the point in society where our readers block out dissenting voices, as that eclipses the larger role the newspaper plays in our community.
Your support for the newspaper allows us to report on local government, local sports and to give readers options for things to do in our region — all the things I mentioned earlier. And more.
That’s where we hope we have earned your support, ultimately.
