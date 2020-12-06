I was going to write about the dire state of the world, the more dire state of the nation and the direst state of Oregon, but I figured we could all use a little break. (Sorry, this column doesn’t come with a stiff drink, but feel free to pour yourself one before you read this. And enjoy.)
Like a lot of you, the 47 years that have passed itself off as 2020 had me on the ropes. I was sad, I was grumpy, my self-esteem was shot and I was mostly feeling just plain old. And then Lovely Wife changed my attitude completely with a simple declaration.
“Aw, you’re not old,” she reassured me. “You’re a classic.”
Yeah, that’s right. I’m a 1955 Craig. I was conceived by the great team of Gay and Mary Ann Carter, who also conceived the 19 something-something Nancy, the 19 something-and-other Linda and the 19 something-else Susie. (I’m pathetic and crazy — but I’m surely not stupid enough to toss my sisters under the age bus like that.)
I was conceived before the catalytic converter, so I run on regular gas, and to be honest, I get horrible mileage. My starter’s a little bit wonky, the radiator doesn’t deliver coolant as well as it used to, and my regulator ain’t so regular sometimes (if you catch my drift.)
Like most of my 1950’s companion models, I have fins. (AKA “love handles.” Calling them “fins” is so much better, isn’t it guys?) I have more than my share of scratches and dents, my rear view mirror is a little foggy, and there’s no paint left on my roof. (It’s still rust-proof. I don’t know why.) My tires have a few flat spots, my brakes squeal and make old man noises, my struts and shocks don’t do much struttin’ or shockin’ anymore, and I misfire from time to time, causing my exhaust to smell even worse than usual. (As if that’s possible.) On the plus side, though, my previously clouded headlights have been recently replaced. So I don’t need the Coke bottle lenses on them anymore.
My trunk, though, is WAY too small.
Moreover, I’ve had one owner for the past 31 years. (I’d say she only drives me to church on Sunday, but that’s a bone of contention that I prefer not to get into right now.) She conscientiously makes sure my fluids get changed regularly and I see specialists at least annually, to make sure the carburetor is carbureting, the radiator is radiating, the alternator is alternating and the pistons are doing their job, too.
My undercarriage is — none of your business. Let’s just say it’s well-maintained, and leave it at that.
I run well for my age, but it should be noted that I don’t work and play well with other models from any year. (I think my dysfunctional manufacturing process played a role.)
I have no power steering, no power breaks, no fancy GPS system, (I can get lost in my own bathroom), and I have no Bluetooth. (Blue teeth? Now that’s another story entirely.)
I hate to bum you out, but for reasons only understood by this classic’s owner and her Creator, this 1955 Craig ain’t for sale or lease. (As if anyone would want to.) Its owner is pleased with her classic: scratches, dents, irregular regulator, hitch in its get-along and all.
So to all of you out there who have been pummeled mightily by the decades that have been 2020, I offer the following advice: Next time it all has you on the ropes, just go ahead and consider yourself a year-you-were-born classic you. Your paint may be chipped, your wheels may need alignment, your tires may be in dire need of rotation and you might leak a little when you sit too long, but you’re a classic. And we’re all just a little bit better for the wear.
