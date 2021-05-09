Dear Marc:
I appreciate your op-ed regarding expanding the state of Idaho to include much of western Oregon. However, there are two significant factors that I feel you failed to address. Property taxes in the state of Oregon have been frozen since the property tax revolt / initiatives of 1990 and 1992. My property taxes stayed at $14/thousand valuation since that time, until the recreation district was passed in Ontario, which raised my taxes to about $15/thousand. Oregon property taxes cannot be changed by the Legislature. They can only be changed by a vote of the people. This is part of the original Oregon State constitution. I have friends in Fruitland that are assessed at $22/thousand, and their property taxes can be changed at the whim of the Legislature at any time. If my property in Oregon becomes property in Idaho, my property taxes would increases by 50%, which is absurd.
Another factor to consider is that Idaho does not have any death tax rate. The state of Oregon wants 35% of your estate within 90 days after your death. This is why most of the properties in my neighborhood are owned by Family Trusts to avoid this penalty. I am planning to retire and move to Idaho to avoid this final penalty.
I have worked in Idaho, as well as Oregon, and to me the difference in state income tax rates was insignificant. However, applying 6% sales tax to your entire disposable income is very significant. If you buy a $35,000 car in Oregon, you pay $35,000. If you buy the same car in Idaho, you pony up an extra $2,100 for the sales tax.
Considering the fact that I pay about $22,000 in property taxes per year for my home and businesses, and that I spend my disposable income without sales asx in Oregon. I would really prefer to remain in Oregon while I am alive. However, when my time comes to cash in my chips, I would prefer to do so in Idaho.
Sincerely,
Jeffrey C. Pitts, M..D.
