This old Republican has not had a lot of politics to grin about for several years.

First, my family moved me to Idaho. Second, I've had my nose rubbed in Idaho Republican politics, which smells a lot like … well, anyway, it's worse by far than it should be. I've been very proud that back about 1966, Tony Yturri and I had a lovely conversation that kept me as a Republican, and I ran for the District Attorney's office as a Republican, then later served as Campaign Chairman for such great Republicans as Dave Frohnmayer, Clay Meyers and Randy Miller.



Cliff Looney has practiced law in a private practice Vale since about 1970. Prior to that, he was the Malheur County District Attorney from 1966-1970. The opinions and views expressed here are not necessarily those of the Argus Observer.

