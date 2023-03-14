This old Republican has not had a lot of politics to grin about for several years.
First, my family moved me to Idaho. Second, I've had my nose rubbed in Idaho Republican politics, which smells a lot like … well, anyway, it's worse by far than it should be. I've been very proud that back about 1966, Tony Yturri and I had a lovely conversation that kept me as a Republican, and I ran for the District Attorney's office as a Republican, then later served as Campaign Chairman for such great Republicans as Dave Frohnmayer, Clay Meyers and Randy Miller.
Frohnmayer would have been Oregon's governor, but for a clique of conservative Republicans from the Willamette Valley, who stole about 7% of the vote, giving the Democratic candidate a very narrow (3% as I recall) victory. She wasn't a bad governor; just a very mediocre one.
That sparked a trend toward the more hardened political landscape we see today. The result is extremism we don't need.
The recent proposal to move the state boundary is an example. The proposal is entirely without merit. I'm more conservative than the western side of Oregon, as some of you are, but let's not throw the baby out with the bathwater.
Believe me, being part of Idaho does not promise a remedy for eastern Oregon. Recent activity by some of the brain-dead folks in Idaho's far right needs to make us all cringe: bringing back firing squads for capital punishment, requiring transgender students to use separate facilities, threatening to end the expanded Medicare coverage, criminalizing those who prescribe indicated COVID vaccines, book banning, financially supporting religious education, and legalizing all parade participants to carry firearms, all make Idaho's politics look witless.
Most of that is not going to pass muster, even with the far right, but having that kind of mental paucity is just bad news for Idaho. I will always be an Oregonian at heart and listening to the bleating of people that think Idaho poses all the answers makes me think of my grandmother, who said that there would always be people who would complain if they were being hung with a new rope.
Let's keep a lively discussion of the real issues in our society, environment, health care, guns (you add to the list), and how to pay for it on an intelligent basis.
Kudos to Craig Carter for his recent opinion lampooning Rep. MT Greene's suggestion of a "national divorce." Talk about brain dead! She wants to campaign for another Civil War, evidently to seek approval from those brilliant people that elected her. Separation of eastern Oregon has similarities and similar merit. As Craig observes, we need to seek more commonality and answers based on our common needs, not more division so that we go on to achieve more division.
Ego-based Idaho politicians who need to be voted out include Dorothy Moon, Janice McGeachin, Raúl Labrador and their ilk. Oregon would do well to not look for that kind of "leadership."
Cliff Looney has practiced law in a private practice Vale since about 1970. Prior to that, he was the Malheur County District Attorney from 1966-1970. The opinions and views expressed here are not necessarily those of the Argus Observer.
