City Councilor needs to cut ties with private Ontario Neighborhood Watch Facebook page

Neighborhood Watch groups are a wonderful thing for a community. The volunteer citizen watch groups of people focused on lowering crime in their respective neighborhoods do, in fact, help with reducing crime, according to research.
I applaud those citizens who have stepped up to the plate to join or who have taken interest in the recently resurrected Ontario Neighborhood Watch, as organized by Penny Bakefelt.
However, I have concerns about how lines have been blurred and some may also have been crossed — inadvertently, I hope — during the height of Bakefelt’s candidacy.
The following reasons are why I am urging Bakefelt, who took the oath of office as an Ontario City Councilor on Jan. 10, to step down from being one of two administrators on the privately ran Facebook page for Ontario Neighborhood Watch.
Transparency, public record
The funding of Neighborhood Watch programs is nearly always a joint venture between a local police department and program members through their fundraising activities, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.
When funding from the government enters the picture, transparency should be at the forefront. Further, when citizens are engaging with elected officials — especially regarding city matters, such as the police — it creates a public record.
As such, the moment a citizen uses Bakefelt’s Neighborhood Watch Facebook page to express to her comments or raise questions — whether through a post, Facebook message or email — about the operation of city government or matter of policy, it clearly falls within Oregon Public Records law, according to Private Attorney Jack Orchard.
Comments on the page cannot be seen by anyone unless they join. Which means members of the public without membership are excluded from the public record.
City time and resources
Ontario Police Chief Michael Iwai insists Ontario Neighborhood Watch is not a function of OPD or the city. However, Orchard says Bakefelt and the city have effectively merged the two by allowing use of the city’s time and resources for Neighborhood Watch business. Reasons follow.
The city has a link to the private Facebook page on its website. The city has provided Bakefelt with an official city email address to conduct Ontario Neighborhood Watch business — which Bakefelt used to set up a private Facebook page. The city has paid for business cards with Ontario Police Department’s official logo and Bakefelt’s name as a volunteer organizer. The city has allowed Bakefelt to print hundreds of copies of Neighborhood Watch flyers. Uniformed OPD employees have attended several meetings organized by Bakefelt to give presentations. Bakefelt’s most recent Neighborhood Watch meeting was held at the city’s public safety training facility, rather than at a neutral location as in the past, and she did not have to pay to use the facility for the training.
City Manager Dan Cummings says this was because the city has not yet adopted policy on a fee to allow others to use the facility. He said staff currently are working on drafting a policy regarding use of the facility.
Lastly, the other administrator to the private Neighborhood Watch Facebook page is a city employee.
Although Liz Amason is using her personal account and likely acting on her own time to administer the page, she is OPD’s record specialist and also the first face the public usually sees when paying a visit to the department. Furthermore, she is one of OPD’s own authorized Facebook administrators.
Politics v. public sector
To Iwai’s credit, when I recently brought to his attention how the city’s official logo was also being used on the private Neighborhood Watch page, he had it pulled down later that day.
However, much of the work done between Bakefelt’s Neighborhood Watch project and Ontario City Hall employees occurred while she was simultaneously running for office. As such, Orchard says there should have been “disclaimers all over the place from the city that it neither endorsed her as a candidate nor authorized its use in the Neighborhood Watch program.”
There are two reasons for this. First: Oregon’s clearly spelled out laws regarding political advocacy by public employees. According to a handbook on those rules, when it comes to government logos and political candidates, “A governing body must allow equal access to logos for political purposes, meaning that if any candidate is allowed to use the logo, all candidates must be allowed.” Second: Bakefelt was using public safety as the primary platform in her political campaign.
Bakefelt filed paperwork for office on Aug. 12. Then, in early September, the city paid $45 to purchase 250 business cards for Bakefelt, according to Cummings. The cards look like all other official OPD cards, but have Bakefelt listed as a volunteer for Ontario Neighborhood Watch. The card does not include a disclaimer regarding endorsement.
Additionally, Cummings said Bakefelt was allowed to print about 500 copies of a Neighborhood Watch flyer she had created from home on the city’s copier. He did not provide a cost on the flyers.
Bakefelt didn’t use city logos on her election material. However, her election material, Neighborhood Watch business cards and flyers, all had the same phone number on them with her name as a contact. And, she was very active in passing out material related to both her campaign for council and drumming up membership and awareness for the watch program during the same time period, according to multiple social media posts on her personal and Neighborhood Watch Facebook pages.
Further, when Bakefelt won the election, Amason posted about it to the watch’s Facebook page — further conveying crossover of campaigns.
Too many close ties
With so many close ties between Ontario Neighborhood Watch and City Hall, it is increasingly difficult to discern it as a private function unrelated to the city. The city has implied that Bakefelt is Neighborhood Watch and that organization is tied to the Ontario Police Department. And Bakefelt ran on a public safety campaign. From the outside, it does look as if city employees may have been happy to have a law-enforcement advocate running for a City Council seat.
Keeping that in mind, I question why the Ontario Neighborhood Watch Facebook page should remain a private page. Whatever will be “reported” on that site as potential criminal activity also can be found in the public record of calls made to the police department.
As such, if Ontario Neighborhood Watch organizers desire the social media page to remain private, it should be turned over to someone else in the group and be managed from a private email account, not one issued by the city.
Otherwise, there’s too much potential for crossover, conflict and opaqueness with regards to Bakefelt’s official duties.
I talked to Bakefelt about this more than a week ago. She said she didn’t intend to do anything out of line with Oregon’s laws regarding public record, admitting she was unfamiliar with them.
She further stated how she would “think about eventually” handing over the reins to someone else.
As of press time Friday, the Neighborhood Watch Facebook page remains closed to the public, and Bakefelt and Amason remain admins and moderators.
Bakefelt took the oath of public office on Jan. 10. As such, she should not consider waiting to do the right thing, as the public already has entrusted her to do so. Rather, Bakefelt should familiarize herself with the laws and ethical boundaries related to public office in Oregon so she can uphold them.
Further, if the Ontario Neighborhood Watch Facebook page is to remain a private account, she needs to relinquish her administrator privileges on a private page that ultimately deals with city matters.
