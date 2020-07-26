Dear Editor:
As a supporter of transparency at all levels of Government I am asking that the School Board for Ontario’s 8C School District make public the findings of fact concerning the legal proceedings dealing with the school board members and claims of harassment from 8C administrators.
I urge my fellow citizens to do the same.
Marty Justus,
City Council Member,
Ontario
