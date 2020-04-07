Do the Ontario City Council and the city manager understand what they are risking by allowing the marijuana dispensaries to continue operating during this novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic?
A simple drive by the Weedology parking lot shows groups of people breaking the social distancing guidelines while they wait for their drugs. The people are not staying in their cars, they are wandering the parking lot during an “essential” trip to a marijuana store. Malheur County only has two cases of COVID-19 infections as of April 2. In Idaho, Ada and Canyon County, on the other hand, have more than 380 cases of COVID-19 infections combined per the Idaho Statesman’s count on April 2. A quick look at the license plates of the vehicles in the parking lots of the dispensaries will show that Canyon and Ada counties are where the majority of the people are coming from to buy marijuana in Ontario and unknowingly distribute any germs they may be carrying.
The constant influx of individuals from these areas with higher cases of COVID-19 infections and proven community spread is putting the entire community of Ontario at a greater risk of exposure.
Ontario City Council and the city manager are only looking for trouble by allowing the pot shops to stay operational through this pandemic, the small sums of tax money from the marijuana sales will not cover the impact that a mass infection will have on this community. It is extremely sad that a resident of a neighboring state cares more about the well being of the community of Ontario than the people the Ontario citizens elected to represent them.
I would urge the concerned citizens of Ontario to reach out to your city council members and express your concerns to them, your safety should be their priority.
Alois Neff,
Fruitland
How about Wal-Mart? Or Waremart? Same difference.
