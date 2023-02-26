Raising the minimum wage is one of the many policy ideas peppered with tradeoffs, but one of the few that have such a direct impact on businesses and employees alike.

Lawmakers in Idaho and Montana have introduced legislation intended to raise the minimum wage. The legislation in Idaho has been introduced by Rep. Steve Berch. House Bill 48 would repeal a prohibition on local governments setting their own minimum wage.



Chris Cargill is the executive director of Mountain States Policy Center. The views and opinions expressed here do not necessarily represent that of the Argus Observer.

