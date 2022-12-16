Dear Abby: My father passed away a couple of years ago, and my mother passed on recently. I have noticed something that I would like to share with your readers. When I came back to work after the funeral, many well-meaning friends and co-workers approached me to express their sympathy.

Instead of a short message or a hug, the majority shared stories about the deaths of their loved ones. Many of them were fairly long. I believe they shared with me to emphasize that they understood what I was going through. What they didn’t understand was that I didn’t have the energy to listen to their stories after what I had just been through.



