Whether you love it or hate it, winter will soon be upon us. We need to prepare now for winter driving conditions. There are two areas of concern I would like to address. They are preparing your vehicle for winter conditions, and preparing yourself for winter driving.
We need to make sure that our vehicle is properly maintained and ready for winter. The following recommendations are minimal precautions that should be performed to your vehicle for winter driving.
• Test your battery — battery power drops as the temperature drops;
• Keep a bundle of cold weather gear in your car, such as food and water, warm clothing, a flashlight, blankets, medications, flares and more;
• Have good tires with deeper, more flexible tread;
• Check the tire pressure — tire pressure also drops as the temperature drops;
• Check wiper blades and replace if needed;
• Make sure all fluid levels are appropriate;
• Always keep your fuel tank at least half full; and
• Keep outside mirrors and sensors clean and functional.
It is important to “know your car” and how it functions on slick roads. Try to remember the basics of winter driving such as the following. Safety tips follow.
• Avoid using cruise control during wintry conditions;
• Steer in the direction of a skid, so when your tires regain traction, you don’t have to overcorrect to stay in your lane;
• Accelerate and decelerate slowly;
• Increase following distance 8 to 10 seconds;
• Know your brakes;
• If possible, don’t stop when going uphill on slick roads;
• Avoid pulling off onto the shoulder of the road unless it is an absolute emergency. Limited visibility means other vehicles can’t see yours on the shoulder of the road;
• If you become stranded in an unfamiliar area, do not leave your car. Light flares in front and behind the car. Make sure the exhaust pipe is not blocked by snow, mud, or anything else;
• Stay warm; and
• Conserve fuel — if possible, only run the engine and heater long enough to remove the chill.
These tips will help you and your vehicle to be better prepared for winter driving.
BRIAN WOLFE is the sheriff of the Malheur County Sheriff’s Department. Citizens can submit questions for the column to editor@argusobserver.com with “safety” in the subject line or by calling them in to (541) 823-4818. The opinions and views expressed in this column are not necessarily those of the Argus Observer.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.