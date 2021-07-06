Malheur County is a large county which encompasses almost 10,000 square miles, and 74% of this is public land, which is managed by the Bureau of Land Management out of the Vale District office. The public lands in Malheur County are very important to the economic makeup of the county. The public lands provide grazing for the 163,486 cattle raised in the county.
Public lands also provides numerous recreation opportunities to Malheur County residents and visitors. On average, between two or three times a month people become lost, stranded, injured or overdue while recreating on the public lands in the county.
The Malheur County Sheriff’s Office is required by Oregon State Statute to provide search and rescue services when people become lost, missing or overdue within the county. Malheur County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue is fortunate to have great volunteers who are well trained and ready for the call of a mission at any time.
The Search and Rescue unit is trained in areas of tracking, rope rescue, swift water recovery, GPS, mapping and human behavior. Rescues often require special equipment such as UTV, aircraft, horses, high angle rope equipment and the list goes on.
Rescues can be challenging for a lot of reasons. People are most often not prepared for the situation that they find themselves in.
We ask that if people are going into the backcountry let someone know where you are going and stay to your plan. Take extra supplies in the event you do have problems. It is advisable that you stay with your vehicle in most cases. In many cases people attempt to self-rescue for hours before calling for help. We ask that people call when they realize they are in trouble. Time is of the essence. The earlier you call the sooner we can respond to your situation.
The Malheur County Sheriff’s Office is always looking for more volunteers to join our Search and Rescue unit. Individuals who are interested are urged to contact Sheriff Brian Wolfe at (541) 473-5126 or brian.wolfe@malheurco.org.
