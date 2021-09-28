The Malheur County 911 Dispatch center is under the direction of the Malheur County Sheriff’s Office. The center takes calls for service and Dispatches for 17 agencies. This includes all of the law enforcement agencies in the county, with the exception of the Oregon State Police. It also dispatches all fire and ambulance services in the county.
The center is funded for 11 full time positions, and is in operation 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. Since the center is always in operation, it requires our team members to work rotating shifts, weekends and holidays. The dispatchers deal with a wide range of incidents. Most people don’t realize that dispatching is a high-stress job with no time for mental decompression or a break between calls. Dispatching requires the ability to be able to multitask several different things at once.
The general job duties of a 911 dispatcher include:
• Questioning callers to determine their location and the nature of the emergency;
• Receiving incoming telephone calls regarding fire, police and emergency medical services;
• Determining response requirements and placing priorities on situations;
• Recording details of all calls, dispatches and messages;
• Retrieving and entering data from teletype networks and computerized data systems; and
• Contacting emergency response field units to determine their availability for dispatch.
911 dispatchers must:
• Have a strong grasp of the English language, both in the written and spoken word, which includes the meaning and spelling of words, composition, and grammar;
• Have knowledge of administrative and clerical procedures, including word processing systems, stenography and transcription, and similar office procedures and terminology; • Have knowledge of laws, legal codes, government regulations, and agency rules;
• Have knowledge of computer applications, computer programs, and computer hardware and software;
• Have knowledge of the jurisdictional geographical area they will be serving, including highways and thoroughfares;
• Be able to communicate effectively and use logic and reasoning to come to solutions, conclusions, or alternate approaches to problems;
• Be able to identify complex problems, develop and evaluate options, and implement solutions;
• Advanced First Aid/CPR/AED;
• Basic telecommunications;
• Critical incident stress;
• Domestic violence;
• Emergency medical dispatch;
• Hazardous materials;
• Suicide Intervention;
• Terrorism; and
• TTY Training
As of Sept. 14, 2021 Malheur, County Dispatch has received 57,139 calls for service and an additional 9,844 emergency 911 calls so far this year.
Malheur County Sheriff’s Office currently has openings for dispatchers. The beginning wages for Dispatch is $3,430 monthly, plus a full benefit package. If you can multitask and are interested, please contact the Malheur County Sheriff’s Office.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.