Comedian Richard Pryor often performed a character of an old man he called, Mudbone.
“Those were hard times,” Mudbone said of his younger days. “They didn’t even have a year for it, they just called it, ‘hard times.’ It was dark all the time. I think the sun came out on Wednesday, and if you weren’t up early, you missed it.”
I think of that often these days, as I wander under putrid gray skies, wearing my mask, wondering what could possibly come next.
It’s led me to the horrific conclusion that if 2020 were a car, it’d be a 1977 Ford Pinto, whose four wheels were missing at least two lug nuts each, causing it to wobble ponderously down the road. And it’d burn oil and have a bad muffler, causing it to make ungodly noises, backfire and spew blue smoke as it wobbled ponderously down the road. And as that Pinto wobbled ponderously down the road, it’d be tailgated by a semi with bad brakes, whose driver was asleep at the wheel.
And the funny thing is, there’d be people who’d argue that it was the best situation we’d ever encountered in history, so we should just keep ponderously wobbling along in that Pinto.
If 2020 were a Ben and Jerry’s ice cream flavor, it’d be “2020 Psychedelic Neapolitan Liver and Onions.” It’d consist of a stripe each of chocolate, vanilla, strawberry, liver and onions. The chocolate stripe would be brown, the vanilla white, and the strawberry pink. But the liver and onion stripes would be brown, white or pink, too, so you wouldn’t know what flavor it was until you put it in your mouth.
And the funny thing is, there’d be people who’d argue liver and onions were the best danged thing to happen to ice cream since ice.
If 2020 were a circus … well, it already is. Isn’t it?
If 2020 were a Broadway musical, it’d be entitled, “Malaise” and its blockbuster show-stopping song would be entitled, “Do The Whole Danged State’s On Fire Boogie.” (“You put your hands on your hips and you shimmy like a flame, then you crickle and you crackle, and it really ain’t that lame.”) (What were you expecting? Steven Sondheim? It’s 2020, man!)
And the funny thing is, there’d be people who’d argue that it was s the best danged play they’d ever seen, and it should run forever.
(Then again, if 2020 was a Broadway musical, it wouldn’t be, because, it’s 2020 and you cant go to a play, can you?)
And speaking of songs, if 2020 were a song, it wouldn’t be jazz or country, rock and roll or hip-hop. Some might think it’d be the blues, but the blues are too dignified for a year like this.
No, if 2020 were a song, it’d be a performance artsy-fartsy. Banshee wail over a dog that’s howling, ‘cuz the wobbly, noisy Pinto ran over its tail.
And the funny thing is, there’d be people who’d defend it to the death, and claim it was the most wonderful noise the universe had ever experienced.
If 2020 were an insane asylum … well … once again, already is …
Funniest thing of all, though, is last New Year’s Eve, when Lovely Wife and I rang in the New Year, I boldly proclaimed, “No way in the world 2020 could be worse than 2019.” I mean, geez, my father-in-law passed away last year, and I had a stroke. How in the world could 2020 be worse than that?”
I shall never make such a proclamation or ask such a question again. For now I know full well if you ask, ‘What could be worse,’ the Almighty, with His unmatched sense of humor, will show us.
