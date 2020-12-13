According to the Center for Responsive Politics, over $14 billion was spent on the recent election, and $6.6 billion of that was spent on the presidential race.
Where here the heck did all that money go? I certainly didn’t see any of it, did you? I bet you didn’t.
So, I did a little research, and I found most of the money goes to the production and and airing of television commercials. Really? Those pieces of — film — cost BILLIONS of dollars?
Something’s fishy here. Fourteen billion bucks is a massive reallocation of wealth for political commercials, don’t you think? You’d think if that much money is spent on production, there should be more dinosaurs, car chases, aliens, superheroes, all kinds of special effects, and perhaps a little gratuitous nudity. But no. All we get is, “The other guy is a stinky, poopy-head, who kicks puppies, hates children and absolutely despises the troops. I’m Ned Farblenot, and I approved this travesty.”
Think about it. The original “Jurassic Park” movie cost $63 million (in 1990’s money,) to make, and it had a T-Rex, and bunch of veloceraptors. (Not to mention a dinosaur that spit venom and Jeff Goldblum.)
James Cameron, a director who’s famous for making blockbuster movies, spent $200 million to make “Titanic.” Imagine what he’d do with $6.6 billion. He could actually rebuild the Titanic and sink it. And still have about $5 billion left over to hire Jeff Goldblum and a spitting dinosaur to goose the plot.
Of course, there’s also the matter of print media, and politicians do have to staff their campaigns. But $14 billion dollars worth? Are the lawn signs made of platinum? Does it really cost that much to hire someone to go on television and lie about their candidate?
And if that ain’t bad enough, just remember, the two presidential candidates collectively spent over $6 billion dollars to get a job that pays $400,000 a year. I’m hardly an economist, but something’s askew there, right?
I mean, where the heck did all that cash come from? You just know people who fork over amounts that add up to 6.6 BILLION didn’t do it because they thought either Trump or Biden was a swell guy.
No sir, people who fork over that kind of scratch want something in return. I should think the first question in the first debate should’ve been, “You accepted X amount of money from this goomer. What does he want in return?”
Which leads to the ultimate question, why do we accept this?
Politicians spend billions of dollars to be elected to offices that pay hundreds of thousands of dollars a year. And then many of them, with a straight face, will claim they’re “fiscally responsible.”
Well, I’m sorry, but if you spent millions to get a job that pays in the thousands, fiscally responsible is the absolute last thing you are. Moreover, when people spend millions to get a job that pays in the thousands, why are we surprised that they can’t get a handle on the national debt?
And absolutely worst of all, with more people being infected and dying from COVID-19 now than ever, the economy in shambles, millions facing major food insecurity and eviction from their homes, incumbents won most of of their bids for re-election.
The nation spent the bulk of 2020, griping about how our federal government has pretty much abandoned those they represent, and then we re-elected the scoundrels that ignored us and took us for fools.
Did people really, truly look at the world around them and say, “Yeah, this is just how I want life to be.
Let’s keep it this way.” Or did they just vote for the jackass with the most money who brayed the loudest?
If the election of 2020 teaches us nothing else, it teaches us what a genius Jefferson was when he said, “The government you elect is the government you deserve.”
