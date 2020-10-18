A fly landed on Vice President Mike Pence’s head during the Vice Presidential Debate, and stayed there for more than two minutes. So naturally, this being the 2020 Rabbit Hole and all, it was all people talked about in the ensuing days.
A fly. What a thing to be so agog over. I mean, given the current state of the world and all, I thought most Americans would be concentrating on important issues. You know, like what kind of shoes Sen. Kamala Harris was wearing, how well the vice president tied his tie, or most important of all did either of them have food in their teeth? (No? How about the moderator?)
But thanks to that darned fly, no doubt, there are undecided voters who’ll say, “You know, I was undecided before the debate, but now that I’ve seen a fly land on the Vice President’s head and stay there, I think the choice is clear.”
I really do want to think that isn’t true, but you and I both know better.
Of course, the vice president wasn’t the only one under scrutiny. Why, after the debate, there was a very long discussion on Fox News about Senator Harris’ facial expressions, and how they may or may not change the way people vote. Again, I really do want to believe no one thought, “I really liked Senator Harris, until I saw her facial expressions during the debate,” or, “The looks she gave him! Oh, boy! I’m sure going to vote for her now.”
But we know better, don’t we?
Of course, this kind of shallowness isn’t new to 2020 politics. 60 years ago, there was a famous presidential debate between then-Sen. John F. Kennedy and then-Vice President Richard Nixon. Being quite handsome and tanned and knowing it, Kennedy decided to forego wearing makeup that night, and seeing Kennedy decline makeup, and fearing he’d be ridiculed if he did use it, Nixon also didn’t wear make-up..
Problem was, as handsome and tanned as Kennedy was, Nixon was … not.. Hence, Nixon looked like a pale, unshaven, sweaty hot mess, while Kennedy appeared calm and cool.
Interestingly enough, though, polls done after that debate showed the majority of people who watched it on TV thought Kennedy won, while the majority of people who listened on the radio said Nixon won.
Alas, in politics, movies, beauty pageants, and roadside produce sales, appearances mean a lot. So it very well could be the 2020 election will go down in history as the election that turned one way or another because of a fly.
I got two words for that: Rabbit Hole.
Then again, going back to that 1960 debate, imagine if a fly had landed on Kennedy’s head, and stayed there for a full two minutes. That election was one of the closest in history, so we’re left to ask if that happened, would Nixon have been presidents eight years sooner than he was?
There’s no real way of knowing. All we know for certain is appearances are very important in politics. Especially now, when everything is on camera, and the general mood is what can only be called reality television-esque.
With this in mind, consider a modern election featuring James Madison as one of the candidates. He stood all of 5’4”, and judging from his portraits, he was a crabby-looking little guy. He was also no fan of full democracy, which he felt was “mob rule,” and yet, he did write the Bill of Rights, and the initial drafts of the Constitution. (Still, I suspect he’d be vilified as a tiny, egg-headed Liberal.)
Or consider Abraham Lincoln’s face only a mother could love trying to run for president today.Eloquent as he was, do you think modern voters would see past his looks?
Yes sir, representative government sure is a mess, isn’t it? As Winston Churchill said, “ It’s the worst form of government, except for all those other forms that have been tried from time to time …”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.