The Emergency 911 System was designed over 40 years ago. As we all know the technology that we use today is a lot different than the technology 40 years ago. When the 911 system was designed we used rotary phones that were attached to the walls in our house. Because all phones were in fixed locations and connected to the phone system by a wire, routing calls was very easy. The introduction of cell phones has complicated this antiquated system.
The 911 system has not continued to keep up as the technology has developed with cell phones. Therefore, cell phones do not fit into the call routing like a regular landline phone. We cannot route your call based on the billing address of your phone, we route those calls based on the address of the cell phone tower that you have connected to. In theory, the cell phone tower that you have connected to is in the jurisdiction where your emergency is and therefore, you will be routed to the correct dispatch center; however, when you are near the edge of the jurisdictional boundary lines this does not always work correctly. When you are near the boundary of two jurisdictions, your cell phone can connect with a cell phone tower in the other jurisdiction. When that happens your phone call is then routed to the wrong Dispatch center. We often see this occurring in Payette, Fruitland, and Ontario.
Payette County receives incorrectly routed 911 calls on a daily basis. We are constantly getting 911 calls that one of our neighbor Dispatch centers should have gotten. Over 90% of our 911 phone calls come from cell phones. Citizens should know that when you call 911, you may have connected to the wrong dispatch center. Have patience with the dispatch center that you have reached while they figure out which dispatch center they need to transfer your call to.
There is a fix coming to this call routing problem and it is called Next Generation 911. While media outlets have focused on the Text-to-911 pieces of Next Generation 911, the real news is in the call routing that will be changed. The call routing will move to a GIS based routing and discontinue the use of the antiquated method of routing 911 calls. The new call routing will use the GPS location of your cell phone to find your location on a map. The location of your phone will be the determining factor of where your call is routed. Having your call routed to the correct dispatch center will get you help in the fastest and most efficient manner.
Payette County is preparing for the implementation of Next Generation 911 by upgrading its dispatch equipment to stay with the current standards in 911 and analyzing our GIS data to make sure that it aligns with the standards that will be required in the new call routing system.
