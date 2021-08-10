Payette County and Malheur County residents routinely cross the Idaho/Oregon border daily. We often cross the border from Idaho to Oregon without thinking about differences in laws between the two states. However, there are a few traffic laws that might be unique to either state. The three laws that we will focus on are right turns (at a stop sign) without stopping, traveling 15 mph over the posted speed limit lawfully, and seatbelt use.
There are several intersections with stop signs in Ontario that allow a driver to make a right turn without stopping first. One of these intersections is on East Lane at Southeast 5th Avenue. In Payette County, there are no intersections that allow you to turn right without stopping. It is permissible to turn right at a stop sign or traffic light in Idaho after coming to a complete stop and yielding to the cross-traffic. You can also turn left onto a one-way street after coming to a complete stop and yielding to the cross-traffic that has the right of way.
Idaho allows drivers on roads and highways with a speed limit greater than 55 mph to accelerate up to 15 mph over the posted speed limit while overtaking another vehicle. This is the only law in Idaho that allows drivers to exceed the posted speed limit. The fines for speeding 1-15 mph over the posted speed limit carries the same fine amount ($90). The penalty for driving at 16 MPH and over is $155.
There are differences in the seatbelt laws between Idaho and Oregon as well. In Idaho, the seat belt law is not a primary offense for adult drivers. Drivers must be stopped for a separate traffic offense before being cited for failing to wear a seatbelt in Idaho. The fine for failing to use a seatbelt is $10. The driver can also be cited for all passengers under 18 years of age that are not restrained. The fine for drivers and occupants under the age of 18 includes court costs as well. The fine is $66.50 for drivers and occupants under 18 or $84 for unrestrained children that are required to be in a car seat.
Traffic laws are in Idaho and Oregon are to ensure the safety of all motorists. The deadliest season on the highways in our nation is between Memorial Day Weekend and Labor Day Weekend. In Idaho, a crash occurs every 20 minutes, a person is injured in a traffic crash every 40 minutes, and a fatal traffic crash occurs every 39 hours. Therefore, law enforcement agencies from Idaho and Oregon ask that all drivers avoid distracted driving and follow all traffic laws to arrive at their destinations safely.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.