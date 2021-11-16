The shorter days, cool nights, and changing leaves on the trees are all an indication that fall has come. During most of the year, drivers can get in their vehicles and drive away at a moment’s notice, but as fall sets in, we need to start planning for the colder temperatures and the possibility of windshields covered in frost.
Many students within our communities walk to school. With the days becoming shorter, these students are often walking to school in the dark. Drivers need to take an extra couple of minutes to scrape the frost from their windshields or allow their vehicles to warm up and defrost before leaving in the mornings to avoid striking a pedestrian while driving in the morning.
A person can do a few things to make sure they are ready for Idaho winter weather. Recommendations follow.
• Purchase a window scraper to keep in your vehicle. There are always those times that we have slept in and need to leave in a hurry. Scraping your windshield is the quickest way to remove the frost.
• Plan ahead by covering your windshield the night before. Many people will use a piece of cardboard or an old blanket to cover their windshields. Covering your windshield overnight can help prevent snow, ice, and frost from sticking to your window and make it faster to clear your windshield.
• Raise your windshield wipers. Pulling your windshield wipers away from your window can help prevent them from being damaged by being frozen to the window.
• In the morning, spray your windshield with a solution of 2 parts of rubbing alcohol to one part cold water. This solution will help defrost your windshield faster.
• Plan ahead by starting your car and turning on the defroster while you finish getting ready for work. It is important that vehicles are locked if they are left running and unattended. Each year unattended vehicles that are unlocked and running are an invitation for thieves to steal them.
• When driving, make sure that your headlights are on. Some vehicles have daytime running lamps that come on, but they are not the full headlights. Daytime running lamps often only turn on headlights, but not tail lights or dash lights. Make sure that you can see pedestrians and other vehicles, but also they can see you.
By planning ahead this winter, we can keep our roads and children a little safer, reduce traffic crashes, and prevent vehicle thefts.
Andy Creech is the sheriff of Payette County, Idaho. Citizens can submit questions for the column to editor@argusobserver.com with “safety” in the subject line or by calling them in to (541) 823-4818. The opinions and views expressed in this column are not necessarily those of the Argus Observer.
