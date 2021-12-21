Citizens from all backgrounds can become victims of a crime. Victims do not always have the knowledge of how the criminal justice system works and can find the whole process confusing.
The first thing a victim should do is file a report with the law enforcement agency that has jurisdiction where the crime occurred. This could be at your residence or it could be at a separate location in a different jurisdiction (like your work). If you are unsure of where to report the crime, call your local law enforcement agency to find out.
In most instances, a deputy will come to your residence or location to take the report. There are times, due to staffing, call load, or other factors that a deputy may call and take your report over the phone. You can also come into the office and file a report there. Our deputies are working at all times of the day and night.
While waiting for the deputy to arrive, be careful not to disturb vehicle tire tracks, footprints, fingerprints and obvious evidence of the crime. When making a report, be ready to give the make, model and serial number of items that were stolen. Tell the investigating deputy about items that are out of place, have been moved, or don’t belong at your location. You should also point out items of value that were not stolen or damaged. If there is damage to your property, it is important to show the damage to the deputy. Always include a description of the suspect or possible suspects. If the suspect is unknown, include a list of people that could be suspects. We will follow up with these individuals during our investigation.
State Farm has an article and checklist to make it easier to inventorying your property. Having an inventory of your property will help you record the make, model, serial number, and general descriptions of your property. Having this information available will greatly increase our ability to recover your property. Their checklist is online at https://bit.ly/Inventory_checklist.
After the suspect has been charged with a crime, you can track the court process on Vine. Vine is an online resource that notifies victims of the upcoming court dates for a crime. You can sign up for Vine at https://www.vinelink.com/#/home. It is also available in the App Store or Google Play Store on your phone.
The Payette County Prosecutor has a victim witness coordinator. This person also assists victims in a crime. It is always recommended to contact the victim witness coordinator to introduce yourself. They will help you navigate the legal system along with the prosecutor as a victim.
Depending on the type of crime, there could be more services available to you. The sheriff’s office or the victim witness coordinator can tell you if there are any other services available to assist you. They can give you information on how to contact those other services.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.