White top swallows most of the scene, where it has crowded out native plant species, in this photo of rural Malheur County. Landowners are required to do their part to combat the invasive noxious weed that is becoming more widespread, especially with recent cooler weather.
For all of you that were concerned about your white top this past spring, and did not manage to get chemical on it due to our unusually wet weather, now is a good time to spray it.
Yes, that’s right. The rosettes are up and green, taking in nutrients as long as the days are warming well above freezing. This means that if you put chemical on it, the product will be transported to the root system to kill it.
Fall application works great on perennial plants, and biennials, such as thistles. Care needs to be used in selecting the product you spray with. Broadleaf killers can often have a residual effect, so it is best not to use them in areas where you are wanting to plant any broadleaves, especially gardens. Glyphosate is about your only choice there, and it needs to be mixed at a strong rate to kill the whitetop. Always read the product label. It will tell you where the chemical can be sprayed, what personal protective equipment is necessary, and provide you a wide range of weeds it will control. The label also directs you as to how much chemical is needed to effectively kill listed weeds. This rate is provided most often in quantity per acre. This means that you need to have your sprayer calibrated to know how many gallons an acre you are applying. There are multiple videos on YouTube that can help with calibration. Another good source to find a chemical that will work for you is Pacific Northwest Handbook (PNW handbook).
For more information, contact Malheur County Weed Department at (541) 473-5102.
Amanda Zander is the Malheur County Weed Inspector. The Malheur County Weed Control Department is at 251 B St. W. in Vale. For more info, contact Zander at (541) 473-5102 or Amanda.zander@malheurco.org. The opinions and views expressed in this column are not necessarily those of the Argus Observer.
