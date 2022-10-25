Invasive white top spreads to rangeland

White top swallows most of the scene, where it has crowded out native plant species, in this photo of rural Malheur County. Landowners are required to do their part to combat the invasive noxious weed that is becoming more widespread, especially with recent cooler weather.

 Gary Page photo

For all of you that were concerned about your white top this past spring, and did not manage to get chemical on it due to our unusually wet weather, now is a good time to spray it.

Yes, that’s right. The rosettes are up and green, taking in nutrients as long as the days are warming well above freezing. This means that if you put chemical on it, the product will be transported to the root system to kill it.



Amanda Zander is the Malheur County Weed Inspector. The Malheur County Weed Control Department is at 251 B St. W. in Vale. For more info, contact Zander at (541) 473-5102 or Amanda.zander@malheurco.org. The opinions and views expressed in this column are not necessarily those of the Argus Observer.

Tags

Load comments