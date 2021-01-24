You were so pumped. You travelled to the nation’s Capitol, to protest what you thought was a grave injustice. Even though the evidence was spotty-at-best, you were convinced the election was stolen from the loud fella with the funny hair and tiny hands. You were gonna make it right. He told you so.
And lots of folks showed up, didn’t they?. I mean, nobody you knew, and nobody in that crowd voted for the other guy. Surely that meant your guy won. You were gonna make this right.
Then the loud fella’s lawyer told you it was gonna be a “trial by combat,” and this Alabama Congressmammal told you you should, “kick ass, and take names.” And the loud fella with the bad haircut and tiny hands told you, “WE are gonna walk to the Capitol. I’ll be with you, and we’re gonna fight to take the country back.”
Well, that got everyone worked into a lather, and as you headed up Pennsylvania Ave. to the Capitol, the loud fella with funny hair and tiny hands hopped into a limo and went home, to watch it all on TV.
You’d have thought maybe he’d be a little more willing to put some skin into the came, but maybe he’d show up later. (Maybe his bone spurs were flaring.)
Yep, you marched to the Capitol, and some of your buddies broke some windows, and beat some cops with the poles of their flags, and they eventually got into the Capitol. And you went with ‘em, because you were gonna take it back, weren’t you? You were going to fight hard for the loud fella with bad hair and tiny hands, while he watched on TV.
You believed you were doing something noble, something pure. So much so, that you posted what you were doing on social media and sent selfies to family and friends. (Even the ones that disagreed with you.)
But, long story short, it all went south in a hurry. (South. As in the Confederacy, whose flag some of your buddies chose to fly in the nation’s Capitol.) (Irony. What a concept.)
And then the loud fella with bad hair and tiny hands tweeted to us that he loved us, and he told us to go home. So you did just that.
But it turns out people were paying attention, and your brazenness and your cell phone got you caught, and now you’re reviled by both the people you hate and the people whose bidding you’d done.
Ain’t it funny how that works?
On his way out the door, that loud guy didn’t pardon you, the way he did his cronies and buddies. Ain’t gonna be no high-priced celebrity lawyers for you. You’ll be defended by a card-carrying, ACLU-member public defender. (Again, irony. What a concept.)
And all those Republicans who said they were on your side are are ignoring you now.Yes sir, those lawmakers who pumped their fists at you, and said they’d help you any way they could, are now bleating, “Well, we didn’t tell ‘em to do THAT. We weren’t tweeting our location to aid them. We just wanted our constituents to know we were safe. It’s all the rioters’ fault. And you know what? I think they’re with Antifa!”
That’s right. According to the people who at first fully supported and abetted you, you’re just another America-hating liberal protester. Why, even the loud fella with the bad haircut and tiny hands has turned on you. You were once “patriots.” and “freedom fighters,” but now you’re gonna be prisoner number A45690032G, while the loud fella with funny hair and tiny hands has gone to Florida, where he’ll play lots of golf, and maybe appear on TV from time to time, to emphatically claim, “I surely didn’t tell ‘em to do THAT. I think they were with Antifa.”
Yep, life sure is funny, ain’t it?
