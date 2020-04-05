We know you are already tired of being cooped up, and you are not alone. Staying home does mean staying safe. Over my meager 20-year career in local government and emergency management, I have watched as many of these predicted pandemics did not play out as forecasted in the United States.
We ran tabletop and fully played out exercises to plan for these pandemics such as Avian Flu, Swine Flu (H1N1), Ebola, and SARS. Without being a public health professional myself, I can tell you the coronavirus, or COVID-19, is playing out as our forecasters (epidemiologists) have worried the ones over the last 20 years would play out.
There was an increase of 990 deaths in the U.S., alone, from April 1 to April 2. We are now up to 55,912 around the world. That number is likely to double in the next week based on the current exponential growth.
Taking the kids to the store with you is not a healthy way to get out of the house. Even if you think you or your kids are healthy and can handle the virus, you are putting those who cannot handle it, such as our seniors or others with underlying auto-immune disorders, in danger by spreading the transmission rate. Find a way to be able to get your groceries or other retail necessities alone.
Now is not the time to take the family shopping for a new grill, which is something I witnessed yesterday. Our retailers have done a good job of creating social distancing lines and barriers, but they are only as strong as your willingness to follow them. We need to protect those retail workers so we can still get the necessities of life.
There is a wealth of information out there about personal, family, business, and community support, maybe even too much, but over-communicating is better than under-communicating. The Malheur County Health Department, Oregon Health Authority and the Center for Disease Control are our primary points of information for the virus. Information for family and business resources is being collected on the City’s website www.ontariooregon.org, as well as other places.
Please stay home and stay safe.
Adam Brown is the city manager for the City of Ontario. The views and opinions expressed in this column do not necessarily represent those of The Argus Observer.
