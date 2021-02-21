It was just plain freaky.
The Bucs won the Super Bowl, but Chiefs’ coach Andy Reid refused to concede defeat. He claimed the game was rigged against his team, and if you were to run a video of the game, and cut out all the times the Bucs scored a touchdown or a field goal, his team would’ve won in a blowout.
So he called a bunch of lawyers (Uh-oh.), and they held this huge press conference in the parking lot of the Ritz Strip Club, where they claimed a scoreboard does NOT decide who wins a football game. The players and the league do.
Lawsuits were filed in more than 60 courts, where “witnesses” testified such things as the Bucs kept illegal points in duffle bags in their locker room. However, because the evidence was sketchy-at-best, the courts threw the lawsuits out.
That ended that, right?
Nope.
The Dallas Cowboys then went to the Supreme Court and sued to force the Packers, the Saints and the Washington Football Team to force them to dispute the results of their playoff games with the Bucs, because those same duffle bags were in the Bucs’ locker room during their playoff games.
Not only that, but the halftime show lasted a full two minutes longer than it was supposed to, thus giving Bucs’ antediluvian (Fancy speak for “flippin’ old,”) quarterback, Tom Brady extra rest, and thus give him other ways to cheat.
“Such as?” You ask.
Well, you know that guy. He was probably deflating footballs, or something.
And then, none other than Texas’ Attorney General sued NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, claiming he was in on the “steal.” Alas, all those lawsuits were dismissed as well, for lack of standing and/or evidence., but did this stop Coach Reid? Oh, no it didn’t!
He held this huge rally outside NFL Headquarters, and he told them they should “peacefully” storm the building, and he’d be right there with them. (Only he hopped in a limousine and watched it on TV.)
Angry fans stormed the building, calling for Goodell to be hanged and for the Raiders, Broncos and Chargers to be banned for eternity from the league. This mob ransacked offices, urinating and spreading feces on the walls. They stole laptops and documents, and one of them, who was dressed in a buffalo suit, replete with horns, sat at Goodell’s desk and claimed he was the commissioner now.
Things got pretty scary, until Coach Reid sent out a tweet, telling the fans he loved them, but they should go home. And then after all that, Goodell once again confirmed that the Bucs had indeed won the Super Bowl, and that was that.
Only that wasn’t that, because Reid still didn’t concede defeat, and we learned there were a number of other coaches and owners who had aided the Chiefs fans, doing such things as providing maps of league headquarters and even going so far as to give the fans guided tours of the offices the night before the incident.
Well, the league decided a coach inciting violence against the commissioner was a bad thing, so they held this really lame mock trial, wherein the coaches and owners who aided and encouraged the mob were the people were among those who voted as to whether Reid would ever coach in the league again. Well, you know how that went.
Sounds preposterous, doesn’t it? Had any writer try to sell that cockamamie tale year ago, they’d be guffawed out of the editor’s office. Not anymore …
I had a little fun there, but the grim reality is a nasty precedent has been set. Peaceful transfer of power from one president to another is no longer a given. It’s also no longer considered a crime for politicians to incite their followers to violence to change the results of free, fair elections.
And before conservatives celebrate too hard, you should know the next time this happens, it very well might not be a conservative who tries to violently overturn an election, and that attempt may not fail. (After all, they will have been given a blueprint how not to do it.)
All we know for sure is because the principles got away with it this time, it will happen again.
Count on it.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.